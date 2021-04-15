Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

by Rachael Rosel
15th Apr 2021 6:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland, tear off that mask and put your dancing shoes on - as of now, the state will be handed a bit more freedom with COVID-19 restrictions officially easing.

Face masks will no longer be mandatory except for certain settings including in rideshares, on public transport, in shopping centres, in airports and any place where social distancing isn't possible.

It's also still recommended you carry one on you at all times when going outside. There are no limits on gatherings outdoors while homes can host up to 100 people.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, visiting vulnerable facilities included aged care homes, hospitals and prisons is allowed once again.

Weddings and funerals can now have up to 200 people while outdoor events and festivals are also given the green light if they have a COVID-safe plan.

 

Sisters Natasha Cook from Southport and Jessica Cook from Newmarket. Photo Steve Pohlner
Sisters Natasha Cook from Southport and Jessica Cook from Newmarket. Photo Steve Pohlner

 

Businesses are back up and running including pubs and clubs where dancing is back on and ticketed events are at 100 per cent capacity.

For Jess Cook, 22, from Newmarket, it was all about getting out and socialising once again.

"I'm definitely most excited to go dancing again and to have people over to my house," she said.

 

Originally published as EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        53 Queensland bank branches close in a year

        Premium Content 53 Queensland bank branches close in a year

        News Queensland banking customers have been hit in a huge wave of bank branch closures...

        Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        Premium Content Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        News A second case involving an Aussie recipient of the AstraZeneca jab

        Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

        Premium Content Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

        News The Southern Downs showdown could see the region’s centres named Queensland’s top...