Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Storm Reddacliff pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer.
Storm Reddacliff pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer.
News

Expensive night out for man found asleep on stranger’s couch

Nick Gibbs
17th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VISITOR to Gladstone has returned to the city to face court after being found passed out on a stranger's couch in the early hours of January 26.

Storm Reddacliff, a 21-year-old landscaper from Brisbane, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of obstructing a police officer.

The court was told police were called to reports of a trespasser at a William St address where they found Reddacliff asleep on a couch.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said when officers woke Reddacliff, he acknowledged them before closing his eyes and ignoring them.

He was held up by both arms but pulled against police.

Reddacliff's lawyer said his client had been drinking at a club earlier and only remembered waking up at the watch house.

Reddacliff was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

court gladstonecourts obstructing a police officer
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High-speed car chase ends in crash

        premium_icon High-speed car chase ends in crash

        News “How someone wasn’t killed has me buggered”: Alleged thief arrested after driving at 180km/hr on Southern Downs highway.

        Annual charity bash continues to support cancer sufferers

        Annual charity bash continues to support cancer sufferers

        News People came in their top-to-tail finest, ready to give financial support and enjoy...

        ‘Show us what you’ve got’: Granite Belt takes on world

        premium_icon ‘Show us what you’ve got’: Granite Belt takes on world

        News Vintages from across the state are to take on the world's best

        ‘Minor miracle’: Local grower defies odds of drought

        premium_icon ‘Minor miracle’: Local grower defies odds of drought

        News A Granite Belt hops grower has managed an unlikely yield in drought.