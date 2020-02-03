Exhibition Centre has a new name

Peter Bonner pictured with wife Tere and some of their grand children at the show on Saturday.

FRESH off winning an Australia Day award, Liston’s Peter Bonner has been singled out for yet another honour.

On Saturday, the Stanthorpe Showgrounds Exhibition Centre was named in his honour.

After 64 years involved in the Stanthorpe Show in some capacity, it was a fitting tribute.

“It was certainly a very proud moment for myself and the family,” Mr Bonner said.

Surrounded by friends and family, the former president was humbled by the recognition.

“My father was involved in the show’s horse section and I remember after leaving school at 16 he brought me into a meeting later that same year.”

He’s been involved ever since.

Mr Bonner has served two terms as president of the Stanthorpe Agricultural Show Society and been involved in several committees in varying roles.

“I just kept coming to meetings after my first.

“After that I took up a role on the general committee and the ring and rodeo committee.

“I had two terms as a president in 1981-83 and the late 90s as well.

“It just gets in your blood I think,” Mr Bonner said.

He played an integral role in seeing the Exhibition Centre constructed in the late 90s.

Mr Bonner says “as long as the health holds up” he’ll be back again at the show in 2021.