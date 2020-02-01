Exhibit excels in spite of drought woes

Jim Baxter's famed giant pumpkins again took out top honours at the show.

Jim Baxter's famed giant pumpkins again took out top honours at the show.

THERE was a big question mark over what sort of fruit and vegetable produce would be offered up at the Stanthorpe Show this year.

One of the proudest traditions of the show, drought threatened to crush this year’s section.

But resilient farmer’s ensured the section would go ahead and managed to get in a strong number of competitive entries in everything from capsicums, strawberries to quinces.

Chief steward Gillian Boucher was taken aback by how much was entered.

“I am extremely impressed and very surprised at how much produce came in,” she said.

“There’s not too many growers and we’re pretty light on with entries of course but what has come in has been just beautiful.”

Gows Produce, Nicoletti Orchards, Taylor’s Produce, Stanthorpe State High School and Eastern Colour were among some of the winners.

“Thank you to my 2IC Ron Anderson who made sure we had enough fruit and veg for the wall exhibits,” Gillian said.

Kool Country Packers took out first prize for the fruit and veg wall display.

“He’d been keeping in touch with the farmers and made sure they would be able to supply what we needed.

“The other entries were a surprise. The big pumpkins … I didn’t think we’d have them at all.

“The school entries are pretty good.

“You’ve got to stick with it in these tough times and keep things normal for the public and community.”

Serial winner and king of the giant pumpkins, Jim Baxter, took out the top three placings in the section.

“They’re smaller than previous years but it has been a hard season to grow anything,” he said.

“Giant pumpkins depend on water so I was probably lucky to get what I did.

“I’m not a professional farmer. I’m a retired schoolteacher so it just keeps me off the streets and out of the pubs I guess.

“I was really surprised of the quality of some of the stuff we’ve seen entered,” Mr Baxter said.

Kool Country Packers were crowned this year’s winner of the wall display section.