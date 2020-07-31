Exclusive photos: View from 5-star twin towers

NEW photographs showcase a luxury five-star twin tower development which is tipped to put Burleigh on the world tourism map.

Graphics obtained by the Bulletin for the first time show the magnificent beach views from hotel rooms along with the upgrade of The Esplanade fronting the resort and residential towers to be built in First Ave.

Development sources said the project would create almost 1000 jobs in construction and 250 permanent positions in tourism and hospitality employment.

"It is shovel-ready, has funding in place and construction could commence early in 2021," a development industry source said.

The Bulletin understands talks are far advanced for the resort tower to be managed by an internationally renowned hotel operator.

"This proposed project in Burleigh Heads will be the operator's first property in Australia," the industry source said.

Bottom floor view of the twin towers approved for Burleigh on the Gold Coast.

"It will enhance the evolution of Burleigh Heads into a thriving national and international tourist destination whilst reinforcing and preserving its traditional qualities and community spirit."

Project operators had told the council the development would strongly support the business case for the nearby Light Rail Stage 3A project, funded in partnership by the State Government.

The application for two towers, each 22 levels, was approved at full council on Tuesday after a marathon debate exposing divided views by both councillors and residents.

The council received 724 submissions - 347 were against and 377 in support. Councillors Mark Hammel, Brooke Patterson, Daphne McDonald, Darren Taylor and Peter Young voted against the recommendation for approval by officers.

Pics of the front of the twin towers approved for Burleigh on the Gold Coast.

Cr Pauline Young, who had been the area councillor, spoke strongly for the development and said 250 permanent jobs would created by the resort and residential towers.

"We are within a market now where our small businesses are struggling. But with a tourism offering as well as a residential offering, this will not only support the existing businesses in the area but increase the opportunity for further small businesses," she said.

"In going forward, we have not got resort-style accommodation in Burleigh."

View from the water of the twin tower development approved for Burleigh on the Gold Coast.

Cr Young said the resort would be the first five-star tourist accommodation offering south from Broadbeach to Gold Coast Airport.

"We need to stay competitive within the tourist market. This is increasing the offerings to the local, the national and particularly the international market, such a high quality offering in the area," she said.

The hotel resort would appeal to visitors wanting a "less intensive tourist environment".

The First Avenue site for the twin tower development at Burleigh on the Gold Coast.

"A lot of tourists coming to the city now are staying at Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise, which is very intense tourist environment. This will provide a variety in our tourism environment," she said.

"We have The Esplanade. We know the Burleigh Heads area is high on people's agenda now for relaxed enjoyment."

