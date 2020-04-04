Men accused of breaking biosecurity laws

A crew of men handcuffed and wearing face masks were dramatically brought ashore after they allegedly broke strict coronavirus biosecurity laws.

A CREW of men handcuffed and wearing face masks were dramatically brought ashore tonight by Townsville Water Police after they allegedly broke strict coronavirus biosecurity laws.

Four men arrived in Townsville from Palm Island on the Brett Irwin just after 7pm, and were marched off one by one by police who were also wearing face masks, into the back of an unmarked white Mercedes-Benz van before being taken away.

Five men, one from Townsville, three aged 19 and a 30 and 46-year-old have been charged with contravention of a biosecurity determination offences, after they allegedly drove their boat back to the island without quarantining.

It is unclear whether the fifth man was brought back by police tonight.

District Disaster Coordinator Acting Chief Superintendent Glen Pointing said the men allegedly tried to return to the island in their tinnie after venturing to Townsville a few days ago.

Acting Chief Superintendent Pointing said the whole reason for the laws was to protect the community, and the men allegedly had complete disregard for the laws.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the men were to be taken to the Townsville University Hospital for testing.

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said the men's decision to flout the law should serve as a warning to others about compliance.

"They should be charged, these rules are put in place to protect their community who are vulnerable … for them to go back over is irresponsible and they've put people at risk," he said.

"Palm doesn't have the facilities to deal with an outbreak, that's why throughout the nation, Indigenous and remote communities have locked down.

"People who disregard the rules that have been put in place to protect people should have the full weight of the law thrown at them."

Mr Thompson urged the community to continue social distancing and self-isolating if required.

"Coronavirus is serious and we need people to be taking the advice and listening, we do not want a peak happening not just here in Townsville but also on Palm Island," he said.

Palm Island Indigenous activist and mayoral candidate Lex Wotton said Palm residents needed to heed advice from the council.

"It will be devastating for the community if they did come back with the virus," he said.

Travel to Palm Island was restricted by the Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council on behalf

of the Palm Island Local Disaster Management Group to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service chief executive Kieran Keyes said it was important to respect biosecurity rules.

"There have been 21 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the Townsville Hospital and Health Service," he said.

"There are no confirmed cases on Palm Island and there have been no cases in Indigenous persons.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service will screen and test any person who meets the testing criteria.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples living in remote communities are at greater risk

of developing complications from COVID-19."

