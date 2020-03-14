Menu
Police roadblock on Markai Rd, Lockyer Waters, following homicide on March 14, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome
EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:55 AM
NEIGHBOURS have told of their shock following the overnight shooting of a man in the Lockyer Valley.

Jodie Schnitzerling lives directly across from the Markai Rd property in Lockyer Waters where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound early this morning.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

She told the Gatton Star of the shock of returning home to find the road blocked and police swarming the area, with the victim still visible.

"It's not pleasant," Ms Schnitzerling said.

"The body is still laying there in the yard."

While she had been away when the incident occurred, her brother had been home at the time.

"He heard a car coming and going about midnight," she said.

Despite being just across the road from the property, he didn't hear the gunshot.

She said the family that lived there had only recently moved in and believed the victim to be in his 30s.

"They've only been there a couple of months,"

"They were really quiet - you wouldn't even see them.

"They seemed like nice people. They just stuck to themselves."

Police are still at the property this morning, with Markai Rd partially blocked between Nangara Rd and Topaz Cres.

Preliminary police investigations are underway.

A crime scene has been declared, and another man is believed to be assisting police.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or who was in the vicinity and has dashcam footage to contact police.

