Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Belongil Beach, Byron Bay.
Belongil Beach, Byron Bay.
News

Exclusion zone at beach after discovery of military device

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have set up an exclusion zone at Belongil Beach, Byron Bay, after the discovery of a military device.

Byron Bay Acting Inspector Christopher Neaves said reports circulating on social media that it was an old bomb were incorrect.

"We believe it's a military marker," he said.

"It was reported by a member of the public.

"We're now liaising with the military to have it safely removed, and we're making those arrangements now.

"There is an exclusion zone and police are on scene."

Acting Insp Neaves said people should stay away from the area.

A spokeswoman from NSW Police Media confirmed the object was found just before 10am.

"The object is not deemed to be suspicious," she said.

Posting on Byron Bay Community Board, John Clemmett said he was the one who reported the device.

"We found it and reported it at the police station," he wrote.

"If we had realised how dangerous it possibly could be, I would have phoned 000 immediately, so just keep clear of that area please."

belongil beach military tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRAFT SET: Riders’ renewed confidence with first gig locked in

        Premium Content DRAFT SET: Riders’ renewed confidence with first gig locked...

        News A YEAR out of the saddle won’t mean a thing for Granite Belt campdrafters when the gates to the competition pen open. DETAILS:

        OUTRAGE: Councillor weighs in on $47m Botanical Gardens project

        Premium Content OUTRAGE: Councillor weighs in on $47m Botanical Gardens...

        News THE staggering pricetag of the gardens has left residents questioning where else...

        CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

        News A DRINK/DRUG driving operation has netted drivers across the Granite Belt. SEE WHO...

        REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting standards

        Premium Content REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting...

        News FIND out how the region’s childcare providers stack up against each other. SEE THE...