Former Argentina international Gutierrez’s ex girlfriend Alejandra Maglietti, 34, opened up about her sex life with host Veronica Lozano on the TV program ‘Corta por Lozano’ broadcast by Argentinian TV channel Telefe.
Ex-WAG spills salacious beans live on air

by Steve Goodman
9th Feb 2020 9:33 AM

Newcastle United hero Jonas Gutierrez's ex-WAG - who helped him through his fight with cancer - has said he would "last long" in the bedroom compared to her other ex.

Former Argentina international Gutierrez's ex girlfriend Alejandra Maglietti, 34, opened up about her sex life with host Veronica Lozano on the TV program 'Corta por Lozano' broadcast by Argentinian TV channel Telefe.

After asked about her love life, Maglietti was asked to compare the lovemaking between footballers and philosophers as she has had boyfriends in both fields.

"The philosopher would last less but we would do it more often, and the other (the footballer) would last longer but we would do it less," Maglietti said.

"The philosopher would talk to me about Nietzsche in the middle of it (the sexual act). He would always talk about it, anyway, he liked Nietzsche very much," she added.

The TV celebrity says she is not seeing anyone at the moment and spoke about how she enjoys her sexuality without a partner "I love doing things with myself. I live alone and my life is very comfortable," she said.

"I've got everything (sex toys) in my goodie drawer. I do not have to hide as I live alone. I use them often and I have my favourite."

Maglietti also told some embarrassing anecdotes as she often travels with her erotic devices.

"I was travelling to see an ex-boyfriend who lived abroad and I took it (the sex toy) with me in my hand luggage so it would not get lost. You see I have had one that I love for years.

"The security staff at the airport opened my luggage and they saw it. A woman from the airport staff told her partner 'Did you see what she was carrying?' And I answered: 'Yes, so what?"

The gorgeous blond and the Newcastle legend reportedly broke up in 2019 after five years together as Malietti stayed with Gutierrez through his fight with testicular cancer.

Gutierrez spoke with local media and said: "She was with me through difficult moments. I wish her the best, I will always remember her with a lot of love."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

