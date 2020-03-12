Ex-Liberals president arrested at barbecue

The Herald Sun can reveal Chris Kounelis — who is now the managing director of the Victorian Liberal Students’ Association — was interviewed by police on Thursday afternoon over an incident that allegedly occurred last year.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed the man was arrested for "a recklessly caused injury that occurred in Parkville on 7 August 2019".

"The man is assisting police with their enquiries," the spokeswoman said.

Mr Kounelis was the one who called police to the barbecue, after complaining of being harassed by factional enemies.

Chris Kounelis is spoken to by police at the barbecue

However, when police arrived they were alerted to the fact there was an outstanding arrest warrant against Mr Kounelis, related to the Parkville skirmish.

He told the Herald Sun he was interviewed by police and "released without charge".

"I called police earlier to attend Melbourne University because a group of thugs were harassing, threatening and bullying me and other attendees at a barbecue," he said.

"It was very distressing particularly for some of my female friends."

Mr Kounelis had been at the VLSA's welcome event for the year, which promised young Liberals could "network with Liberal students, Members of Parliament and policy experts".

Kounelis (in white) appears to be brought away by police

A photo of Mr Kounelis talking to police also shows Goldstein MP Tim Wilson leaving the event at University Square.

A flyer promoting the barbecue said Liberal state president Robert Clark and state frontbenchers Georgie Crozier, Louise Staley, Brad Battin, Edward O'Donohoe, David Hodgett and Bridget Vallence were also invited to attend.

Mr Kounelis, 22, is now a law student at Monash University.

The Melbourne University Liberal Club has been rocked by internal unrest in recent years, with police also called to a meeting last year, and allegations being made about financial mismanagement.

