Ex-Tropical cyclone Esther set to saturate CQ areas

DAMP: Australia's east coast will cop a drenching as Ex-Tropical cyclone Esther makes its way down to NSW.

UP TO 50mm of rain is predicted to fall on some areas of Central Queensland as Ex-Tropical cyclone Esther saturates the east coast of Australia.

The major weather event is expected to dampen most of the region over the coming week, with areas surrounding Blackwater, Emerald and Springsure likely to benefit most.

According to Bureau of Meterolog scattered showers are forecast for Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton, while areas throughout the inner west are expected to receive up to 50mm.

BOM Meteorologist Alex Mahchrowski said higher totals inland were due to a surface trough that will extend from Queensland's central interior, as the deep low-pressure system makes its way into New South Wales.

SWOLLEN: Minor flood warnings are in place around CQ, though Fitzroy River is expected to remain below the minor flood level.

He said these areas might also see more significant totals as thunderstorms roll through the area around Saturday, or as early as Friday.

"That surface trough is slowly going to move eastwards and that's just going to drag the moisture and lift it all up to create some significant rainfall for those areas."

"At the moment we're not expecting too much for Rockhampton, probably not much more than 25mm with some patchy showers, but not everywhere else will get those sorts of totals either"

Temperatures around Rockhampton, Biloela and Springsure will remain around the mid-30s over coming days, before forecast rain brings minimum temperatures down to the mid to low 20s.

INCOMING: Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe warns of a major rain event expected to hit CQ in coming days.

Mr Mahchrowski said current hot and humid conditions should also start to ease throughout the week due to the predicted wet weather.

Currently, minor flood warnings remain in place for Fitzroy River catchment and lower Dawson River downstream of Theodore, though levels are not expected to rise significantly.

Small rises are occurring below the junction of the Dawson and Mackenzie Rivers, however levels at The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton are predicted to remain below the minor flood level (7.00m).

"Flood warnings are easing in the area and in the Maranoa and Warrego District, however, they are expected to persist for a little bit longer in the area."

Majority of dam levels still remain below average, though have recorded sizeable increases.

Fairbairn currently sits at 16.1 per cent full, Bedford Weir at over 80 per cent full and the Fitzroy Barrage above 101 per cent.