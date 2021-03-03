Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former senator David Leyonhjelm was ruled to have defamed Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Former senator David Leyonhjelm was ruled to have defamed Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Politics

Ex-pollie’s court loss over ‘shagging’ jibe

by Lane Sainty
3rd Mar 2021 9:35 AM

Former Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm has failed in a bid to overturn his court loss in a defamation case brought by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Mr Leyonhjelm was ordered to pay Ms Hanson-Young $120,000 and interest in the Federal Court of Australia in 2019.

 

The court found he had defamed her in media interviews following a heated dispute in the Senate in which he told Ms Hanson-Young to "stop shagging men".

The ruling was upheld in a majority Full Federal Court decision on Wednesday.

Justices Michael Wigney and Wendy Abraham dismissed the appeal and ordered Mr Leyonhjelm pay Ms Hanson-Young's costs.

But Justice Steven Rares said he disagreed and would have ruled in Mr Leyonhjelm's favour.

Originally published as Ex-pollie's court loss over 'shagging' jibe

david leyonhjelm sarah hanson-young

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Annastacia Palaszczuk may be entitled to her own opinions but not her own facts when it comes to JobSeeker and economic support, writes Josh Frydenberg.

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery

        Too far gone: Opposition says Premier can no longer hide

        Premium Content Too far gone: Opposition says Premier can no longer hide

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk can no longer hide from email scandal: LNP

        NAMED: 21yo accused of stabbing attack on two men

        Premium Content NAMED: 21yo accused of stabbing attack on two men

        News The man will remain in police custody after being charged with one pcount of...