Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Ex-cyclone’s last gasp set to batter state

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
4th Mar 2020 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAIN dump is forecast for parts of Queensland, as the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Esther moves through the centre of the state.

A developing upper trough currently stretches through Central Australia from the Northern Territory to the NSW-South Australian border.

 

 

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and wind gusts for parts of western Queensland for tomorrow due to the developing trough and the ex-tropical cyclone's movement through the state.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the remnants of the system would move into southwest Queensland from the Northern Territory tomorrow.

She said the ex-tropical cyclone had deteriorated "quite a bit".

"But quite a lot of moisture remains," she said.

"Conditions favourable for some heavier rainfall totals."

The majority of the wild weather will hit the Channel Country tomorrow, bringing a high chance of rain for tomorrow and Thursday - including the possibility of falls over 150mm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northwest district.

 

"We could see some thunderstorms on the fringe of the system," Ms Hoff said.

Along with heavy rainfall of 80-120mm in drought-stricken Birdsville tomorrow.

Increased cloud cover could steal the sunshine from Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast, but coastal Queensland should escape the rain.

Ex-tropical cyclone Esther is expected to continue moving towards New South Wales over the coming days New South Wales

"We are forecasting the system will continue to weaken," Ms Hoff said.

 

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone esther editors picks queensland weather rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A tour into the heart of Stanthorpe’s heritage

        premium_icon A tour into the heart of Stanthorpe’s heritage

        News To get the full Stanthorpe experience join second generation orchardist Dennis Angelino for an Apple and Grape Festival tour in his orchard.

        Australia gets a sneak peek at why Stanthorpe is so great

        premium_icon Australia gets a sneak peek at why Stanthorpe is so great

        News People across the nation get a sneak peek of what’s been and what’s to come

        Face of farm steps down from spotlight

        premium_icon Face of farm steps down from spotlight

        News One of our region’s most iconic faces has decided to step down from the limelight...

        Driver ‘lucky to walk away’ after highway crash

        premium_icon Driver ‘lucky to walk away’ after highway crash

        News A car hit a logging truck on the New England Highway