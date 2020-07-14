Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Noosa councillor Frank Pardon is appealing his conviction for historic child sex offences.
Former Noosa councillor Frank Pardon is appealing his conviction for historic child sex offences.
News

Ex-councillor fights child sex conviction

Danielle Buckley
14th Jul 2020 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NOOSA councillor jailed for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl at her workplace is appealing his conviction.

Frank James Pardon, 70, was disqualified from office as a councillor after he was sentenced to three years' jail for indecently assaulting the teenager over four months during the 1990s.

In December last year, a jury found Pardon, who was in his 40s at the time, had performed oral sex on the girl in his car and inappropriately touched and kissed her multiple times at his home and at her workplace.

The former deputy mayor was found guilty of five counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, four counts while under care, and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a minor.

Frank Pardon pictured outside Maroochydore Court during his trial last year.
Frank Pardon pictured outside Maroochydore Court during his trial last year.

At the Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Pardon applied for an extension of time to appeal his conviction.

His defence barrister Andrew Hoare said that the "quality of the evidence" in respect to two of the offences was "so lacking" that Pardon's conviction should be set aside.

Mr Hoare also raised concerns about the impact hypnotherapy treatment could have had on the victim's memory.

Justices Walter Sofronoff, Anthe Philippides and Peter Davis reserved their decision to a later date.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

editors picks noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The traffic offence to cop new $500 fine

        premium_icon The traffic offence to cop new $500 fine

        News Cameras could soon be used to catch drivers committing certain offences on Queensland roads under tough new laws.

        Pennisi pushes for Inland Rail route through Warwick

        premium_icon Pennisi pushes for Inland Rail route through Warwick

        News The Mayor said there would be ‘big implications’ for the wider region if the rail...

        Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        premium_icon Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        Council News One councillor is concerned about a ‘blowout’, saying one person alone could rack...

        Fresh concern for region's border police

        premium_icon Fresh concern for region's border police

        News ONE WEEKEND IN: Our region’s police reveal how open borders are travelling so far.