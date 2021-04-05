Ewingsdale home on Byron outskirts smashes sales record

The tropical retreat which comes with 10 acres and its own luscious rainforest has sold for $8.4m, a record for the rural locale

The tropical retreat which comes with 10 acres and its own luscious rainforest has sold for $8.4m, a record for the rural locale

A HINTERLAND retreat in Ewingsdale has sold for $8.4m in what is the highest recorded price paid for a residential property in the rural enclave behind property hotspot Byron Bay.

It has superseded the existing record by more than $5m, with the next closest sale being in February for 38 Avocado Crescent, a six-bedroom older homestead on a three-quarter acre block, which sold for $2.7m

The latest sale joins a string of high-end transactions to be carried out over the past 12 months in the Byron Bay area, which has been dubbed the celebrity capital of Australia after

The house has panoramic views over Cape Byron.

numerous Hollywood actors and A-listers have been spotted holidaying there, including Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who have a house and other investments in the area.

It has pushed the median house price in Ewingsdale to $1.925m, according to Realestate.com.au, while Byron Bay is sitting at $2.15m.

The house is open and spacious.

Agent Peter Yopp of Byron Bay Real Estate, who co-sold the property with colleague Tony Farrell, said the buyer of Balraith Lane hailed from Melbourne, but was looking to relocate to the area in the pursuit of more space.

The resort-style retreat at 202 Balraith Lane is set high on the St Helena escarpment behind Byron Bay giving panoramic views of the ocean and Cape Byron.

It is surrounded by lush rainforest.

The 10 acre property features pockets of lush rainforest which creates a feeling of being in a tropical oasis, while the house is spacious, thanks to a clever layout and double-height ceilings.

There is plenty of indoor and outdoor entertaining space.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, three of which are marble-lined, as well as numerous living spaces, indoors and out.

In the living area, drop down into a sunken lounge room to sit in front a log fire on chilly evenings or pool up a chair in the cabana by the pool on sunnier days.

The luxury master ensuite.

A gourmet kitchen and a granite-lined barbecue outdoor area, means any keen cook will be able to entertain with ease year-round.

One the first-floor is a parents' retreat with a large private covered deck and a resort-inspired ensuite with a spa, from where you can sit and soak up the views.

There is also an office/bedroom with a private balcony, and a built-in bar that can be converted into a comfortable self-contained suite for guests.

Views from the verandah to the cabana.

Two more bedrooms are located downstairs, along with a double garage and a host of extra features including a large laundry and a shoe room.

The living area and master suite have independent, silent ducted air-conditioning systems and each of the bedrooms have independent air-conditioning systems for year-round comfort.

Just 10 minutes away from Byron Bay beaches, cafes and restaurants, it's easy to see why the buyers were prepared to pay a record price for the property.

