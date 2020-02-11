‘Everyone touched’: High tea to support cancer cause

There was a big turn out to the 2019 event. Picture: Matthew Purcell

IF there’s ever a day for dressing up it’s at the next Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group fundraiser on February 15.

Organiser Debbie Wilmot encourages ladies to bring their friends to support a cause close to the hearts of many.

“Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer,” she said.

“Our support group has helped so many and we look forward to helping more.

“The High Tea this Saturday is a great place to meet people and have some fun, with some wonderful prizes,” she said.

Held at the Queensland College of Wine Tourism on Caves Road, the afternoon promises not to disappoint.

Musician Zane Hume will entertain guests and the major prize is donated by Stanthorpe Jewellers.

For tickets call into Gracious Giving on Maryland Street or call 4681 4700.