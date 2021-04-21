FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Danijel Sedonio Brezar
Corey James Turner
Daniel Cividini
Simone Katherine Lingard
John Marcus Gordon
Aaron Jessie Piper
Adam Vester Rose
Ivan Antonio Bello
Kershena Shonty Dolan
William James Watts
Stephen Harry Goebel
Cody Bret Casley
Gary Raymond Morrison
Glen Leon Nocente
Seunghun Lee
Aaron Matthew Collins
Samantha Evelyn Stevens
Kathryn Lee Peters
Nicole Marie Horton
Angelo Doorley
Liam Anthony Mcmanus
Lachlan John Angus
Shane Frederick Dolan
William Scott Love-Reed
Michael John Sutherland
Jordan Matthew Velez
Jason Paul Alderson
Malcolm James Balch
Lyra Christa Heywood
Sean James Gregory
Jacob Tydman
Dane Mark Pulvirenti
Theresa Maree Jones
Christopher Herbert Hamish Barwick
Michael Douglas Perry
Christopher William Chamberlain
Taejun Song
Dallas Noel Bolton
Damien Anthony East
Sheryl-Lee Pyers
Adam John Sutton
Jonathan Peter Avery
Simon Francis Leigh
Monique Denise Dannatt
Youngwoo Kim
Nyah-Kane Kereama Beau Terry
Samantha Ruth Makuini Cameron
Dakoda Indy Campbell
Luke Wayne Gordon Kitzelmann
Michaela Leigh Gimm
Wolf Brock Cameron
Jaydon Thomas Wilmot
Daniel James Mccarthy
Sandi Sandra Harley
Steven Randall Bates
Shania Michelle Whalen
Adam James Pryor
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 21