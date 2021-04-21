FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Danijel Sedonio Brezar

Corey James Turner

Daniel Cividini

Simone Katherine Lingard

John Marcus Gordon

Aaron Jessie Piper

Adam Vester Rose

Ivan Antonio Bello

Kershena Shonty Dolan

William James Watts

Stephen Harry Goebel

Cody Bret Casley

Gary Raymond Morrison

Glen Leon Nocente

Seunghun Lee

Aaron Matthew Collins

Samantha Evelyn Stevens

Kathryn Lee Peters

Nicole Marie Horton

Angelo Doorley

Liam Anthony Mcmanus

Lachlan John Angus

Shane Frederick Dolan

William Scott Love-Reed

Michael John Sutherland

Jordan Matthew Velez

Jason Paul Alderson

Malcolm James Balch

Lyra Christa Heywood

Sean James Gregory

Jacob Tydman

Dane Mark Pulvirenti

Theresa Maree Jones

Christopher Herbert Hamish Barwick

Michael Douglas Perry

Christopher William Chamberlain

Taejun Song

Dallas Noel Bolton

Damien Anthony East

Sheryl-Lee Pyers

Adam John Sutton

Jonathan Peter Avery

Simon Francis Leigh

Monique Denise Dannatt

Youngwoo Kim

Nyah-Kane Kereama Beau Terry

Samantha Ruth Makuini Cameron

Dakoda Indy Campbell

Luke Wayne Gordon Kitzelmann

Michaela Leigh Gimm

Wolf Brock Cameron

Jaydon Thomas Wilmot

Daniel James Mccarthy

Sandi Sandra Harley

Steven Randall Bates

Shania Michelle Whalen

Adam James Pryor

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 21