FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Benjamin John Hickey
Wayne John Parnell
Lynette Irene Sexton
Darryl Vincent Maxwell
Country Fresh Mushrooms Pty Ltd
Mark Anthony Ryan
Gonzalo Urrea Serna
Stuart Nathan Gillman
Marja-Leena Lindstrom
Neil Anthony Newman
James Henry Roavatu Buchanan
Matthew Victor Reibelt
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20