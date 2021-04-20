Menu
FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
20th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Benjamin John Hickey

Wayne John Parnell

Lynette Irene Sexton

Darryl Vincent Maxwell

Country Fresh Mushrooms Pty Ltd

Mark Anthony Ryan

Gonzalo Urrea Serna

Stuart Nathan Gillman

Marja-Leena Lindstrom

Neil Anthony Newman

James Henry Roavatu Buchanan

Matthew Victor Reibelt

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20

