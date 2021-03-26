Menu
Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26
Crime

FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
26th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Peter Bassa

Samantha Evelyn Stevens

Danijel Sedonio Brezar

Michael Douglas Perry

Shannon Lee Goebel

Sione Vuki Muna

Talakai Siutaka Aholelei

Rikki-Lee Gai Chislett

Dennis William Wright

Brett Stevens

David Edward Reeves

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26

