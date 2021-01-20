Menu
FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
20th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Clinton Ross Benson

Levi Jaiden Hall

Jack David Mcloughlin

Simon Thomas Mcmeniman

Jeffrey Paul Campbell

Marja-Leena Lindstrom

Rikki-Lee Gai Chislett

Megan Elizabeth Gleeson

Michael Douglas Perry

Joshua Dean Powell

Brett Stevens

Christopher Herbert Hamish Barwick

Amanda Mandavy

Jordan Matthew Velez

Corey Adam Little

Sheryl-Lee Pyers

Charles Alick David Ford

Kayden James Cockerell

Danijel Rasovic

Ivan James Pyers

Angelo Doorley

Rebecca Lillian Humphries

Justin James Kinder

Peter Bassa

Peter Verelst Seaton

Lachlan John Angus

Ryan Murray Johnstone

Jackson Frederick Robertson

Gregory John Souter

Michael Johnathon Ellis

Alex Leslie James Hastie

Paul Edgar Taylor

Robert John Clark

Abraham Jordan Davis Bent

Scott Andrew Mann

Shane Frederick Dolan

Angus Macgowan Gooda

Ricky William Weston

Sean Douglas William Gunnlaugsson

Nathan John Flood

Yoano Nawinmal

Simone Katherine Lingard

Gibson Donald

Steven Randall Bates

Seunghun Lee

Shannon Lee Goebel

Zachary John Monckton

Steven Jon Spedding

Andrew Charles Domenico Calvisi

Shaun Robert Mayhew

Clayton Michael-Johan Alvoen

Jarrod Andrew Irwin

Aaron Jessie Piper

Kathryn Lee Peters

Samantha Evelyn Stevens

Tyrone Jake Benussi

Andrew Peter Butler

Shane Johnathon Sutton

Jinmook Kim

Dennis William Wright

Benjamin John Hickey

Laura Jacqueline Woodall

Shaun Mayhew

Chao-Cheng Cai

Michael Andrew Mclennan

Shania Michelle Whalen

Wei-En Tsai

Larissa Doris Bacchetti

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Wednesday, January 20

