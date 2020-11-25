Menu
Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 25
Crime

FULL LIST: Stanthorpe court appearances today

by Staff writers
25th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Matthew Victor Reibelt

Toby Owen Burt

Melissa Welstead

Rueben Zachary Buttler

Katrina Elizabeth Thomson

Matthew John Blair

Simeon Cassar

Clayton Michael-Johan Alvoen

Elai Rorie

Jason Paul Alderson

Ricardo Power

Nicholas John Palgrave Davy

Corey Adam Little

Pauli Juhani Niemi

Danial Jeramiah Stevens

Danijel Rasovic

Wayne John Parnell

Jeffrey Paul Campbell

Chloe Kayla Lyons

Shakira Lee Kelly

William James Watts

Charles Alick David Ford

Anthony John Pengelly

Aiden Lee Mckell

Andrew Charles Domenico Calvisi

Matthew David Cunningham

Michael Andrew Mclennan

Brett Brown

David Mark Miller

Matthew Mark Rouen

Kayden James Cockerell

Christopher William Fry

Shane Francis Dachs

Clint Ross Evenis

Shane David Matheson-Bell

Corianda Marigold Gardiner

Ann Marshall

Laura Jacqueline Woodall

Ricky George Juxon

Derek Shelton Robinson

Wayne Robert Smith

Shania Michelle Whalen

Nathan John Flood

Justin James Kinder

Shaun Mayhew

Michael Johnathon Ellis

Dylan Albert Joseph Alvoen

Shaun Robert Mayhew

Liam Anthony Mcmanus

Benjamin John Hickey

Talon Lee Hearnden

Ryan Murray Johnstone

Simon Thomas Mcmeniman

Craig Benjamin Townsend

Pelham Timothy Wilson

Kellie-Anne Mary Flood

Steven Randall Bates

Joshua Dean Powell

Dennis William Wright

Lynette Irene Sexton

Michael John Hangan

Alex Leslie James Hastie

Mark Anthony Ryan

Carrie-Anne Kate Chadburn

Melita Kay Gesch

Brodie Joseph Brennan

Shane Frederick Dolan

Erin Amelia Vickers

Ricky William Weston

Frederick Lindsay Lukey

Angus Macgowan Gooda

Bradley Thomas O'Connell

Clint Wilson

Leal Gregory Scopelliti

Anthony Colin Eaton De Boer

James Henry Roavatu Buchanan

