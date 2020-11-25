FULL LIST: Stanthorpe court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Matthew Victor Reibelt
Toby Owen Burt
Melissa Welstead
Rueben Zachary Buttler
Katrina Elizabeth Thomson
Matthew John Blair
Simeon Cassar
Clayton Michael-Johan Alvoen
Elai Rorie
Jason Paul Alderson
Ricardo Power
Nicholas John Palgrave Davy
Corey Adam Little
Pauli Juhani Niemi
Danial Jeramiah Stevens
Danijel Rasovic
Wayne John Parnell
Jeffrey Paul Campbell
Chloe Kayla Lyons
Shakira Lee Kelly
William James Watts
Charles Alick David Ford
Anthony John Pengelly
Aiden Lee Mckell
Andrew Charles Domenico Calvisi
Matthew David Cunningham
Michael Andrew Mclennan
Brett Brown
David Mark Miller
Matthew Mark Rouen
Kayden James Cockerell
Christopher William Fry
Shane Francis Dachs
Clint Ross Evenis
Shane David Matheson-Bell
Corianda Marigold Gardiner
Ann Marshall
Laura Jacqueline Woodall
Ricky George Juxon
Derek Shelton Robinson
Wayne Robert Smith
Shania Michelle Whalen
Nathan John Flood
Justin James Kinder
Shaun Mayhew
Michael Johnathon Ellis
Dylan Albert Joseph Alvoen
Shaun Robert Mayhew
Liam Anthony Mcmanus
Benjamin John Hickey
Talon Lee Hearnden
Ryan Murray Johnstone
Simon Thomas Mcmeniman
Craig Benjamin Townsend
Pelham Timothy Wilson
Kellie-Anne Mary Flood
Steven Randall Bates
Joshua Dean Powell
Dennis William Wright
Lynette Irene Sexton
Michael John Hangan
Alex Leslie James Hastie
Mark Anthony Ryan
Carrie-Anne Kate Chadburn
Melita Kay Gesch
Brodie Joseph Brennan
Shane Frederick Dolan
Erin Amelia Vickers
Ricky William Weston
Frederick Lindsay Lukey
Angus Macgowan Gooda
Bradley Thomas O'Connell
Clint Wilson
Leal Gregory Scopelliti
Anthony Colin Eaton De Boer
James Henry Roavatu Buchanan
