Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today
Crime

Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
21st Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Joshua Dean Powell

Craig Benjamin Townsend

Dylan Albert Joseph Alvoen

Clint Ross Evenis

Michael Paul Hickey

Jason Steven Walter

Bradley Thomas O'Connell

Rielley Shae Jefferies

Clayton Michael-Johan Alvoen

Shaun Douglas Mason

Corianda Marigold Gardiner

Kim Wallace Plowman

Jonathon Andrew Bray

Michael John Hangan

Mark Anthony Ryan

Kayden James Cockerell

Shane David Matheson-Bell

Laura Jacqueline Woodall

Matthew Mark Rouen

William James Watts

Matthew Jon Anderson

Darryl Vincent Maxwell

Melita Kay Gesch

Jackie Sue Palmer

Erin Amelia Vickers

Derek Shelton Robinson

Leslie John Mcrorie

Sheridan Ashleigh Layt

Aiden Lee Mckell

Michael Johnathon Ellis

Elai Rorie

Nathan John Flood

Matthew John Blair

Nicole Marie Horton

Ricky George Juxon

Matthew Victor Reibelt

Simon Thomas Mcmeniman

Michael Paul Jarman

Shakira Lee Kelly

Malcolm Frederick Boal

Shane Frederick Dolan

Shania Michelle Whalen

Shane Francis Dachs

Wade Nathan Kirby-Stanley

Steven Randall Bates

Brett Brown

James Francis Hickey

Ryan Murray Johnstone

Travis Martin Miller

Johanna Mereta Robinson

Andrew Robert Horton

Kellie-Anne Mary Flood

Chloe Kayla Lyons

Justin James Kinder

Telesha Maree Staggs

Ann Marshall

Damien Anthony East

Andrew Charles Domenico Calvisi

Charles Alick David Ford

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Wednesday, October 21

