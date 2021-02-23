Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alois Ulk

Lewis Mark Ngatuere

Joshua David Sands

Jade Katherine West

Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley

Lucas Nikolajuk

Nicholas James Townsend

Kurt Lofgren

Robert Geoffrey Schoonder

Andrew Kevin Kirwin

Anthony Reid

Community Newsletter SignUp

Andrew Simpson

Glen John Briggs

Luke James Hawthorne

Tabitha Lee Violet Adams

Shane Anthony Wilson

Kathryn May Dorsett

James Lesley Edwards

Shannon Jai Shakespeare

Christopher Asbjorn Hargreaves

Brent Eamon Magee

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23

More Stories

redcliffe magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Premium Content Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer isn’t often lost for words, but the state’s historic rollout of the COVID vaccine left her smiling like a proud parent.

        Qld ‘prepper’ community swells amid COVID panic

        Premium Content Qld ‘prepper’ community swells amid COVID panic

        News Prepper community swells amid COVID and panic buying

        History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Premium Content History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Health Queensland’s coronavirus vaccine campaign starts on Gold Coast

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Historic vaccine rollout plots path back to normal life: CHO