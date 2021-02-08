Menu
Subscribe
Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Amy Demelza Hewitt

Jacin Colin Fitzpatrick

Donna-Marie Taylor

Corey Jay Borland

Timmothy James Knight

Samuel Kevin Tarrant-O'Neill

Jonathan Lee Broom

Robert Bruce Sutcliffe

Corey Robert Edward Mead

Jarrad Ray Penrose

Patrick Mcalorum

Tyson Lee Chard

Jamie Aperehama Saies-Ruruku

Anthony William Brown

Paul Nathan Mondientz

Glenn Neville Hemsworth

Jayden Scott Neil Moody

Douglas Alexander Wray

Chantel Maree Frazer

Ricky James Daniel Loughnan

Craig John Glasgow

Tania Gayle Pope

Timothy Andrew Symons

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8

redcliffe magistrates court

