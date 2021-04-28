FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ayesha Shaye Dey
Aaron Charles Slade
Emily Louise Adams
Matthew Robert Booth
Caleb Dennis Foote
Michael Grant O'Brien
Yifan Guo
Elizabeth Jane Mcnamee
Todd Scott Whatley
Brian Paul Noltenius
Raina Grace Moncrieff
Kathryn Singleton
Jaimyn Andreas Spirit Mayer
Kirsty Yvonne Cossor
Zachery Sydney Leverentz
Stephen John Smith
Janie Nina Weazel
Prabhjit Singh Gill
Rosanna Fuatino Mauga
Jarrad Alexander Stanton Deane
Mark Gardener
Ghia Maree Clayton
Emmanuel Nisabwe
Li Chen
Jason Fleetwood Fry
Molly Pamella Catherin David
Joshua Adam Budd
Tyler Maclearn Espinosa
Adam Richard Hilverts
Haupai Jane Harris
Robert Roy Jervis
Caleb Cushway
Matthew Stephen Peck
David Knezevic
Guyon Martin Leslie Gillespie
Marley Leonard Gregory Blair
Sherie Shandelle Mccarthy
Mitchell James Beutel
Carl Francis Healy
Kimberley Ann Elkington
Jorge Manuel Mena
Jacqueline Gayle Husted
Sally Ann Gilbert
Kodie Hodges
Arra Amour Degenaar
Thomas William Strofield
Kimberly Ann Gladen
Christopher Joseph Bice
Adrian Grant Waho Cribb
Edward Allan Davey
Liam Daniel Naylor
Liec Alapayo Manyang
Skye Marie Paton
James Richard Walsh
Phillip John Willett
Ryan Gary William Edmonds
Dianne Maree Watts
Casey-Lee Brady
Kathryn Viola Robinson
Tracey Ann Gripske
Hamish Maurice Russ
Justin Tozer
Louise Ann Rhodes
Aaron Ryan
Samer Dabbouss
Manjula Kate Mclean
Bodhi Justin Sclip
Teng Bol Santino Deng
John James Agustin
Skylee Anne Summers
Nathan Wayne Uren
Ivo Janusz Kornel
Alisha Estelle Leanne Johnson
Andrew Potts
Graham Robert Palmer
Corrine Helen Slack
Cameron Kenwell Cooze
Robert Anthony Charles Lawrence
Amanda Claire Duroux
Lance Andrew Hill
Daniel Steven Smith
Glyn William Newton
Sam Son Pham
Jacob Luke Odonoghue
Jemma Christina Sankey
David James Baumann
Cooper Harry Douglas Elliott
Solomone Amiga Tuala
Ricky Stephen Gardner
Shelley Ida-May Vidler
Greenbeans Australia Pty Ltd
Adam John Booker
Miranda Ashley Purcell
Rebecca Mia Cruiks
Lee Simon Schievink
Darryn Gordon Meier
Bree Moore Fish
Katie Barbara Stewart
Deng Deng
Kaelem Danny Feeney
Leslie John Holt
Sammer Dabbouss
Christopher Leslie James
Oliver Sisani Carter Beck
Jackson Townley-Fox
Mathew Carl Pluckhahn
Steven Allan Dick
Richard Hutton Huxley Reed
Chloe Jane Marshall
Ricky Thomas Robinson
Andrew James Parker
Jason Noel Townsend
Adam Scott Petrie
Narissa Kathleen Mushatt
Chevon Leilani Princess Wade
Janice Maree Connell
Joshua Patrick Fittell
Anthony John Marchant
Peter Truong
Renee Christina Riddett
Patrick Junior Oryem
Michael Alexander Long
Samantha Lee Warnick
Daniel Peter Clayton
Paul Timothy Stack
Peter John Sims
Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer
Samantha Lee Warnick
Zachariah Liam Blanks
Benjamin James Riley-Winters
Jacob Robert Henley
Brooke Renee Gordon
Manwella Charles Thomas
Carla Anne Gleeson
Arahi Williams
Napier Mitchell Ruru Hutana
Jamie Louise Cousins
Marlena Diane Drane
David Andrew Miller
Tully William Salter
Corben Mark Jeffrey Bott
Ruan Thomas Brown
John Gatmai Ruot Gatwec
Steven Leslie Raymond Gray
Jessica Louise Trebilco
Suellen Jan Taylor
Tara-Louise Daphney Lewis
Craig David Mcdonald
Ime Jaunay
Lindsay Searle Oliver
Maxwell Graham Robinson
Nhat Duc Nguyen
Daniel Steven Hughes
Anthony George Galea
Trent Alan-John Mcmartin
Sefik Ferizovic
Michele Claudio Galetti
Srinivasa Reddy Karnati
Brett Robin Shepherd
Rudolf Andrzej Szadkowski
Richard Phillip Gritt
Ethan Liam Ratahi Williams
Scott Andrew Crombie
Uluiva Ropati Eteuati
Michael Dylan Williams
Andrew Robert Graham
Mark Nathaniel Hopkins
Jayden George Burrows
Sean Robert Gayden
Roy Adam Charles Winning
Justin Terrance Mcleod
Nathan John Freeman
Gavin James Walsh
Lindsay Derain Johnson
Micheal Kuchtin
Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey
Tamsyn Violet White
Shayne Christopher Robertson
Ricky Jensen
Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz
Christopher Lee Stump
Sammy-Jo Cassandra Boyd
Abdel-Kader Russell-Boumzar
Matthew James Law
Crystal Marie Sawyer
Jodie Harrower
Charlene Thomasina Fay Weazel
Ronald Desmond Williams
Edward Harold Alan Wilson
Jacob Rhys Matthews
Justin Anthony Rom
Obongo Obongo
Jivago Stockler Lemos Di Andrade
John Brown
Shane Richard Muller
Brandon John Pavey-Rees
Robert Edmund Mcqueen
Damien Paul Coutts
Hannah Margaret Apps
Dung Ngoc Nguyen
Michael David Bartlett
Zarach Poutu Mcdonald
Raymond Joe Morris-Wilson
Michael Peter Rose
Daniele Cecchetto
Joseph Allan Grogan
Robert Dean Morgan
Gary Ian Draper
Lwithwa Ochalla Ojulu
Marlon Brian Roma
Robert James
Ashley Maurice Dopson
Scott Paul Radke
Slobodan Yevtic
Kym Mai Landsdowne
Linda May Hockings
Robert James Steepe
Caitlin Elizabath Alexander
Richard James Jackson
James Terrence Mcconnell
Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons
Joseph William Walsh
Timothy Jack Wayne Burrett
Martin-Luther Hookey
Aaron John William Tselepy
Lorna Roseanne Johnson
Solo Pua Kale
Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson
Marcel Duval Hopkins
Alexander Keith Christie
Tabitha Marie Thomsen
Mohammed Hijazi
Dale John Atkinson
Aaron Jon Orreal
Tia Lace Dean
Patrick John Morgan-Elliott
Tayla Sheffield
Brett Carter
Daniel Charles Oswin
Ali Ebrahimi
Randell John Rankin
Shannon Michael Hamers
Tanya Bartley
Sharelle Ann Yunker
Leon Craig Offenhauser
Julien Christen Brandimarte
Daniel James Chambers
Jacob John Francis Holland
Brieanna May Malins
Malcolm Lewis Paul
Benjamin Louis Centemeri
Amanda Leis Kimmel
Matthew John Kalaja
Stephanie Madison Gray
Shan Ye
Cody Con Crofts
Phillip Shane Mclean
Ashley Campbell Burke
Shannon Patricia-Ann Ivinson
Julian Michael Korpela
Rhys Damien Davis
Reece James
Suzette Maree Webster
Natelia Judy Rose Warrington
Kerry Jayleen Atkinson
Bronwyn Theresa Panuel
Kristen Patricia Macleod
Dayna Marie Frederick
Makayla Alyson Simmons
Jermaine Warren Ashelly Hartvigsen-Connelly
Bradley John Lysaught
James John Gardiner
Daniel John Manuhuia Smith
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Kenneth William Jacobi
Tyla James Hampson-Evans
Camilla Madeleine Lauren Harrison
Tianna Marlene Willis
Joshua Adam White
Tanya Louise Bartley
Shantel Megan Yates
Abbie Lee O'Brien
Jake Anthony Chambers
David Staskiewicz
Kozta Niko Raptis
Samantha Helena Chapman
Jackson Dean Furlong
Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu
Tahi Justin Ford Gray-Tuapawa
Jessica Elizabeth Brett
Corey Jay Borland
Adam Robert Cherrie
Brendon Bandman
Grant Leonard Stockwell
Renee Lynn Conlon
Adam John Wilson
Glendeanna Dorothy Gadd
Tevita Vavasa Apitili Panuve
Jack Daniel Johnson
Zachary John Stephen
David Tawake Keith Gin Ratana
Tyler Brandon Kenny
Anthony Scott Scowcroft
Olivia Rose Thane
Noel Claude Phillips-Hill
Christopher Andrew Mcleod
Shantel Meagan Yates
Jason James Goff
Emily Bridget Phillips
Tyler Maclaren Espinosa
Matthew Noel Hallows
David Ross Daniel Logan
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Damian O'Shea
Lukudu Kenyi Gombu
Christopher St John Sheppard
Mathew James Lambourne
Rhys Liam Brown
Scott William John Podesta
Kyle John Stuart
Heidi Patricia Schulz
Stephen Stavrou
Jamie-Lee Mrgaret Smart
Richard Ussher Roberts
Mohamed Abdi Musse
Jake Christopher Merrett
Danny Steven Moulder
Jasmine Jamille Hooper
Benjamin James Blacker
Alexander Vlismas Strange
Michael Ian Newson
Thomas James Smith
Meng Liang Desmond Tong
Nicholas William Overell Heywood
Brendon John Cowan
Reece Scott Crombie
Morgan David Sawell
Joshua Kenneth Brooks
Justin John Mclellan-Gray
Tavita Kautoke Takai
Andrew Stuart Perry
James Robert Gordon Tahana
Laverne Louise James
Jordan Joseph Ellem
Martin Richard Schmid
Nicholas James Allen
Wade Ronald Byth
Travis Anthony Clearwater
Andre John Snajdar
Diarmuid Alan Mcgettigan
John Steven Cole
Allan Grant Suhr
Graham Robert Loxton
Kenneth Wayne Jensen
Marcus John Sam Tomasel
Mellissa Kate Susan Mcewan
Troy Jonathon Bickle
Rory Thomas Hughes
Billy-Jack Anthony Clevens
Shane Robert Geale
Daniel Taylor Macdonald
Joshua David Dolby
Alexander Jacob Paul Phipps
John Robert Vidulin
Daniel Szymula
Michael Paul William Anderson
Philip John Maxwell
Shane Michael Seaton
Gareth February
Kaylah Anne Clark
Siahn Cynthia Curran
Damien James O'Shea
Mark Warwick Jones
Joshua Michael Driftmann
Troy David Oelkers
Puiaki Soane Lotoaniu Halahala
Neil Thomas Fleming
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28