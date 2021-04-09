FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Aleksander Kornel
Andrew John Schafferius
Georgia Louise Flint
Mikayla Jade Scott
James Douglas Pullen
Adam Phillip Green
Kieran David Rocke
Lillian Dawn Jarvis
Marisa Nemet
Vikrant Vinodchandra Patel
Aaron Shane Downie
Wayne Robert Honeyball
Julian Zac De Salle
Joshua Peter Ferguson Macdonald
Dean Sebastian Terracini
David Francis Whittington
Natalie Beth Kwan
Bhavik Patel
Shayden Pero Motu Puia
Charlene Bridget Grey
Shivani Patel
Christopher John Crowe
Tara Lee Hazel Whitney
Mark David Finnerty
Jean-Ulrich Babbel De St Jean-Barbeau
Lydia Jane Mckinless
Wayne Reginald Futcher
Clifford Raymond Weller
Ashley Maurice Dopson
Rhys James Westcott
Conrad Lewis Yeatman
Kent Brian Taylor
Roy Jones
Craig Leonard Stevenson
Alison Ida Cox
Sean Kennedy
Izaac Toua Webb-Blakemore
Jared Ryan Williams
Lawrence Bain Forshaw
Paul Mark Ramond Novak
Alex George Plews-Cassar
Steven Bradley Watson
Jacob Carlos Cowan
Juliano Schwartz-Talavave
Trent Lee Turnbull
Lawrence Stanley Cheers
Kaven Geffrey Talavave
Peter William Ellis
Thomas Grant Hansen
Trevor Masoe
Kierin Charles Pitcher
Andrew Alasdair Ryan
Adam Thomson
Lee John Hatton
Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough
Daniel Alexander Crooke
Lexus Gold
Vu Phi Nguyen
Neale Francis Kretschmann
Marko Houll Zeller Ilarde
Matthew James Hamann
Ryan Charles Williamson
Carmen Christine Candale
Nielma Louise Grant-Taylor
Dallas John Sloper
Craig Allen James Smith
Denholm Christopher John Anderson
Rebecca Lavin
Jonny Henry Tempelhagen
Davy Malu Junior Taiao
John Leonard Smith
Steven Anthony Millard
Tamba Gborie
John Joseph Power
Trent Francis Pembroke
Trent Alan Mckay
Clay William Barden
Raymund Venzin
Mohammad Ghahramani
Christopher Leigh Gurnett
David Gaudin
Sabina Tagieva
Aaron Carlo
Michael Shane Johnston
Yudong Kim
Ben Schulze
Adam Lewis Biddington
Julie Marie Van Eps
Edward James Dean
Ksana Emily Lennox
Kyle Andrew Mclean
Michael Magdy Fanous
Blake Anthony Symonds
Hossein Mohammadi
Noah Francis Ryan
Kirsten Ann Sullivan
Zinajdo Hasanovic
Courtney Alexandra Helmers
Ibthal Ahmed
David James Burnett
Xiaohang Chang
Bradley Joseph Egan
Keiron Malcolm Thorn
Jacob David Weston-Jones
Nicholas Barry Ham
Logan Jason Marr
Douglas Thomas Maddocks
Boe Michael Appleton
Sampath Sandaruwan Samaranayake
Nadine Aldiana Meehan
Rhet Ducker
Andrew William Jenkin
Jean Jacques Sham
Rachael Ellen Strange
Abbey Grace Rochow
Jahmal Anthony Paton
Greig William Cross
Destiny Kiona Downs
Black Tusk Consulting Pty Ltd
Tie Tcm Pty Ltd
Montell Malcolm Suey
Matthew Ian Watson
Mark Atkinson
Samuel Woripa Watson
Richard John Burke
Paul Matthew Trotter
Timothy Joseph Bretz
Chom Peter Arop
Wayne Ioane Matautia
Christian Slusarek Baron
Khoa Quang Do
Alan James Murphy
Nashwan Alessa
Rodney Samimi
Christine Anne Kretschmann
Mohammed Fallatah
Davey Junior Taiao
Warren Scott Acworth
Yuan-Shan Wang
Liam Mathew Daumann
David Gary Bullion
Wade Richard Amey
James Sebastian Stout
Satnam Singh
Lole Tanya Lepua
Rayden Areaiiti
Ioa Pty Ltd
Darren John Monsell
Leslie John Holt
Hope Elise Turner
Samuel Christopher Watts
Darryn Malcolm Ernst
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9