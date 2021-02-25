FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Clinton William Beard

Steven John Skinner

Brent Leonard Seymour

Brian Paul Noltenius

Rowena Lee Buhagiar

Peter John Spencer

Jamie Lee Hunter

Kellie Maree Band

Clare Louise Camilleri

Daniel Arnold Zanders

Dean Glen Jones

Cindy Lee Bowden

Jordan Paul Zikan

Jacob Reyd Lilley

Thomas John Byrne

Reece James Boxshall

Chantel Lee Watkins

Katherine Alexis Dudley-Weir

Caleb Thomas Hardacre

Mika Robert Kapua Walsh-Manuirirangi

Timothy Kemp Bretnall

Bradley Scott Quinell

Angela Ruth Bennett

Amber Louise Small

Tamyka Jane Enks

Timothy Paul Mulherin

Courtney Francis Sarah Macgregor

Marya Zahran

Micheal John Stirling

Kozta Niko Raptis

Dean Matthew Hopkins

Rhys Ian Flannery

Laura Elizabeth Wagon

Mark Boyes

Malcolm Barry Chicken

Matthew James Markcrow

William Robert John Neil Ryder

Blake Denehy

Danielle Anne Cowie

Neil Thomas Fleming

David Tawake Keith Gin Ratana

Harrison John Riccardo

Brandon Hastings

Cyril Norman Mcnab

John Calum Macgillivray

Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell

Alexander Gregor

Michael Scott Osborn

Matthew James Kenneally

Kylie Anne Luckie

John Henry Maden

Justin Clayton Ord

Kate Elizabeth Borgo

Jay Andrew Mcgrath

Stephen John Smith

Leanne Martin

Anthony James Wagner

Cameron Edward Thomas Lloyd

Lindsay Derain Johnson

William Laurence Pratten

Joseph Raymond Coggins-Wolf

Billy David Baker

Christopher St John Sheppard

Jason Charles Ware

Brooke Patterson

Dilraj Singh

Denis Capelari

Alexander Zanemann

Harley James Johnson

Vincent Alexander Mcdonald

Mohammed Hijazi

Amy Melissa Brett

Annette Joy Cartwright

Allister Anson Sing

Sebastian Giuffrida

Rowena Buhagiar

Peter James Heran

Chloe Katherine Douglis-Macdonald

Skye Reanda Clarke

Justin Phillip Mollard

Robert Roy Douglas Rainbow

Dean Graeme Gomez

Tyson-Lee Trathen

Brenton Gordan Corney

Donald Scott Ford

Chevon Leilani Princess Wade

Shannon James Henriques

Matthew Noel Hallows

Illawarra Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd

Austin Michael Lambert

Tesloch Bang Diew

Alan Logan

Kasna Joyce Garcia

Martha Gloria Harrison

Wade John Collins

Lukudu Kenyi Gombu

Merrika Maryellen Chappelle

Tony Mihael Waye

Desmond Vincent Lawton Welk

Ryan Thomas Trubshaw

Anita Sarita Chopra

Chantelle Julianna Sau Hunt

Theresa Toni Sainsbury

Shane Stuart Anthony Price

Alexander Paul Pluta

Jacob James Anderson

Bradley John Bell

Malvyn Ian Passmore

Demir Smajlovic

Taylarnee Anna-Marie Leedie

Nathan Robert Wilson

James Mathew Maher

Vegas Wayne Larfield

Jason Michael Steer

Mark Anthony Jackson

Dylan James Allen

Ky Robert Clemments

Gemma Patricia Hinds

Madelina Dorthea Hulstein

Brayden John O'Neill

Hollie Tennille Fox

Joseph Charles Dean Chambers

Julian Michael Korpela

Steven Victor Hodges

Jamie Julian Exton Allan

Jed Dickson

Jun Cao

Matthew Paul Crosisca

Norman Glen Matthew Cobbo

Hamzah Alzubady

Sachin Baliyan

Jacylyn Ann Hogan

David John Manwill

Dylan Jack Leslie Johnson

Danny Glen Crosthwaite

Mark Anthony Kennedy

Sutharshan Navaratnaraja

Matthias Ernest Illingworth

Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey

Dallin Morgan Williams

Sean Kimmorley

Andrew John Taylor

Damien John Steele-Burgess

Damien Michael Mills

Nikita-Lee Mary Murphy

Corey John Mcnamara

Kees Strachan Harker

Augustine Jabbie

Napier Mitchell Ruru Hutana

Yu Zhang

Daniel Matthew Mcfarland

Zack Michael Schnitzerling

Ian Syd Serigo Sandow

Daniel James Prasser

Jesse Staples

Tyla James Hampson-Evans

Jaime Thomas John Norris

Courtney Mcgregor

Damien Brett Milton Kyle

James Stanley Jackson

Teneik Grace Vollmerhause

Afrahim Tomas Bayen

Nicola Maria Shortiss

Gregory Thomas Mackenzie

Julie Louise Amos

Dale James Woolan

Karlo Mario Bran

Jaimyn Andreas Spirit Mayer

Jarrod Alexander Solway

Philam Nguyen

Mona Michelle Booth

Jean-Pierre Castelyn

Kevin Andres Munoz Lino

Marlon Brian Roma

Margaret Devi Mudaliar

Milton Brendon Jacob Cooper

James Gervase Shanahan

Stuart Ronald Perkins

Suzette Maree Webster

Geoffrey Lackey

Diana Carvajal

Kirsty Yvonne Cossor

Gordon Alan Rankin

Liam Alexander Bond

Aidan Ryan

Lane Raymond Thomsen

Terence Grant Clark

Anouska Cwaczko

Michael Peter Walsh

Mohamed Abdi Musse

Irene Honesta

Pero Bozic

Jacob Unoch Michael Iselin

Courtney Rose Mathews

Sharnie Lorre Dean

Steven Leslie Raymond Gray

Hannah Christina Stead

Paul Wayne Leyton

Iris Haring

David Kevin Harris

Jasmine Irene Rose Palmer

Dimitrios Boubaris

Marcus Anthony Burke

Jody-Maree Joan Morrow

Philip Paul Colegate

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Jonathon Christopher Gorham

Lorna Roseanne Johnson

Benjamin Luke Palmer

Brendan James Westley

Scott Steven Littlechild

Rosina Stamatina Masinello

Michelle Francisca Carroll

Isabella Marina Pezzimenti

Christopher James Brown

Nicolas Jonathan Nelson

John Noel Christainsen

David Bryan Capper

Brett Allan Sherrington

Dakota Lee Coyote Musial

Jake Antony Piticco

Louis Roy Samy

James Damien O'Brien Butler

Xiaoqiu Liu

Melanie Gai Hambleton

Taylor Jacob Van Beek

Oliver Scott Hasenkamp

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Jordan James Robert Tua

Stevie Rae Blacklock

Kym Mai Landsdowne

Jason Daniel De Groot

Malcolm William Bevan

Lachlan James Moloney

Melissa Alice Constable

Joshua Alan White

Leon Reginald Matthew Michael Rose Mcbride

Jason Scott Ovenstone

Troy Joseph Whelan

Robert John Smith

Crystal Marie Sawyer

Ryan John Male

Ronold Bruce Murray

Michael David Hames

Brodie Shawn Brewer

Tyler Brandon Kenny

Michael James Elliot

Stella Patricia Woodhouse

Jesse Lee Oconnell

Benjamin Paul Partridge

Gianluga Palano

Nicholas Adam Peterson

Lee Matthew Wilson

Sid Fadil

Tiana Elizabeth Ann Gallaher

Adam Lindsay Lyons

Graham Robert Palmer

Jackson Finselbach

Jessica Michelle Glynn

Clayton John Trevor Baines

Aaron John William Tselepy

Diez Francois Kouadio

Benjamin John Michael Storey

Zarleah Theresa Marie Clark

Alisha Estelle Leanne Johnson

Jake David Barjasic

Skylee Anne Summers

Devender Kaur Sachdeva

Emma Jade Dorge

Richa Chhabra

Lisa Maree Carroll

John Robert Vidulin

Christopher John Mcgilvray

Patrice-Marie Waikura Herbert

Codie James Burns

Jeffrey Cameron Harris

Ian Harold How

Nathan James Watt

Samantha Jane Stride

Dale John Atkinson

Brendan Roy Anderson

Tamika Majenta Healey

James Joseph Dowling

Trent Jesse Jerome Robert

Felicity Kay Torrens

Daniel Ian Hynes

Richard James Sinclair

Kane John Battison

Ethan Loscialpo Sloane

Ricardo Mayaute

Lia Mae Teske

Christopher Martin Prouse

Hannah Margaret Apps

Katie Louise Mcmahon

Joel Jesse Austin

Sumer Singh

Allan James Jensen

Katrina Rae Wells

Lily Marie Richardson

Teare Tina O'Brien

Nicholas Benjamin Joseph Crossett

Sean Patrick Mcdine

Deborah Beakey

Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack

Kane Anthony Cruz

Ricci Dean Barker

Chelsea Rose Stockdale

Braydyn Jayde Gunson

Paul Timothy Stack

Benjamin Trevor Grenier

Mariusz Konczalski

Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma

Kaleb Robert Bishop Parker

Duncan Henderson

Jerome Rodney Dalton

Bradley John Anderson

Nikkita Ellen Dacey

Brendan James Parkin

Emmerson Bailey Calleja

Thomas James Smith

Amanpreet Kaur Sachdeva

Luke Thomas Campbell

Rodney James Anderson

Amanda Claire Duroux

Josiah Richard Hollingsworth

Ateng Kuchmol Kon

Stacey-Leigh Collins

Tiffany Maree Jager

Tyler John Lonie

Joshua Gregory Vernon

Tia-Loketi Mahina-Rangi Harvey

Amy Louise Taylor

Gregory Jon Loughman

Leonie Alison Brown

Robert William Nicholson

Gareth Kyle Davis

Andrew Thomas James Cunningham

Elizabeth Ann Louise Phillips

Zachary John Jennings

Jordi Allen Coleman

Elora Lesley Thorpe

Jackson Jaillet

Mark James Kennedy

Troy Cameron Matich

Kor Nuat Akoy Mijok

Anthony George Galea

Jordan Pickup

Jeremy Clinton Strugnell

Nyazi Toto

Henry Oliver Leatham

Jessica Anne Aitken

Kye Liam Wilson

Daniel Allen Smith

Ryan Jai Cowan

Jatinder Kumar

Daniel Steven Hughes

Ryan Mark Zivkovic

Kieren Matthew Craig Baker

Sally Ann Gilbert

Petr Stuchlik

Sary Ney

Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer

Kurt Christopher Horvat

Luke Douglas Mckellar

Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam

Jasmine Louise Lousick

Dylon Jay Read

Benjamin Muller

Billy Wyatt Brown

Dale Massey Shipston

Patrick Gerard Majella Burke

Garry Paul Jarvis

Derrick Gordon Hall

Abbie Lee O'Brien

Alexandra Maree Schulte

Matthew Eric Hanley

Neville Anthony Mathews

Xander Oliver Maxwell

Andrew John Dargusch

Matthew Lewis Broome

Kristen Patricia Macleod

Lucas Ridley Nobay

Troy Adam Hailey

Jacob Carlos Cowan

Robert Graham Thomas

Paul Michael Heath

Terrence James Wright

Connielia Lee Mcintosh

Mohammed Adnaan Sharif

Lesley Jade Griffin

Letitia Maree Lacey

Bill Kennedy

Eduardo De Oliveira Castro

Wilson Gregory

Glenn William Hall

Vincenzo Salvatore Giuffre

Gareth Earl Rhodes

James David Billing

Travis Shane Gordon

Travis Graham Bell

Liam Daniel Naylor

Dale Andrew Goodman

Gordon Dion Rogers

Jessica Ingrid Wilkie

Sean Douglas Thomas

Paul Alexander Maclay

Harry Edward Harper Pembroke

Ryan Henry Kent

Selwyn Michael Gregory Johnson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25