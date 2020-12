Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, December 21

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Patrick James Casey

Sandra Liana De Clara

Adem Gok

Matthew Paul Dale

Kelly Eckersley

