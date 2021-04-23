FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Achileas Filipou
Stacey Lee Lowe
Jene Lee Gallahar
Christopher Edward Owen Hill
Zecheriah Dante Mendoza
Catherine Elizabeth Patterson
Daniel Frank Sweeney
Stanley Joseph Gordan
Casey Craig Woodhead
Jasmin Rhyanne Kamp
Robert Gavin Jarman
Sharnelle Conlon
Jennifer Val Fraser
Kylie Anne Kathryne Hawes
Emma Margaret Walklate
Vitor Manuel Dos Anjos Duarte
Amanda Claire Duroux
Wyatt Jake Davidson
Matthew Hughes Moor
Alen Stanojevic
Tara Lee Hazel Whitney
Robert Roy Douglas Rainbow
Matthew Sidney Hendry
Nicholas Bunic
Daniel Steven Hughes
Christine Estelle Gillies
Drea Tamati Gartlan
Shea Patrick Jordan
Andrew Scott Ross Wakem
Steven Paul Miller
Jason Trevor White
Kaitlyn Alyce Jackson
Clive Ronald Lewis Brimble
Donna Marie O'Leary
Joshua Harrison Parnell
Melissa Carmen Wynne
Richard Oliver Otto Hahn
Jeremy Andrew Moor
Jason Peter Connerty
Preston Michael Greiner
Vito Frank Michael Intelisano
Chelsea Renae Roberts
Benjamin John Demmel
Dallas Lawrence Bandman
Kiel Morgan Guy
Clayton Edwin Muxlow
Andrew John Atkinson
Ryan Church
Andrew Julian Stewart-Smith
Sarah Isabella Paasi
Eyoel Yohanes Gorfu
Jennifer Ngawati Kepa
Rhys Tyson Price
Bronwyn Samantha Carroll
Magda Haj Gido
Desiree Staker
Jessica Streets
Beejay Eruera Hansen
Lauren Michelle Griffiths
Dale Stephen Jenkins
Scott Andrew Day
Mitchell Harrison Towns
Maxine Milner
Thomas William Kidd
Mark Andrew Elsworth
Zion Isreal Reto
Stephen Jon Newton
Adam Ryan Milroy
Ross Steven Carter
Christopher David Feeney
Nathan Paul Ludgater
Stanley Joseph Gordon
Stacey Ariki Kopa
Jarrin John Chee Tak Lee
