FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Matthew Calim Crowther Christie
Belinda Lee Newham
Jonty Robert West-Wade
Shaun Anthony Knight
Neil Anthony Kelly
Carl John Matheson
Venkatesh Kommanaboyina
Zizo George
Jacob Samuel Evans
Jessica Anne Barbara Glover
Duncan Henderson
Roderick John Patterson
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Donna Lee Blair
Zac Polzella
Gweng Deng
David Kimball Christie
Robert John Mcelhinney
Georgie Maree Mcclelland
Ryan James Patterson
Glen Jay Pinkerton
Thomas William Rolls
Orestes George Roumeliotis
Thomas William Straede
Michael Puime
Sharna Leigh Ward
Sharon Roberta Jane Wiley
Sharnie Lorre Dean
Adam John Dunn
Timothy John Fisher
Shannon Dale Robertson
Shawn Andrew Wickham
Dane Andrew Elliott
Timothy Paul Mulherin
Andre John Snajdar
Sara Jane Anderton
Hayden Mitchell Larrigan
Fadi Chiha
Robert Francis Mcphee
Daniel James Gleeson
Kent Brian Taylor
Stephen Drakos
Chloe Eveleen Reid
Gary Harold Marshall
Steven Alefosio
Tamyka Jane Enks
Justin Visona
Luke Joseph Paul Sharplin
Stephen James Rathbone
Dean Kolek
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Gor Marial Makooi
Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel
Nicole Jennifer Jukiel
Jesse Aaron Dare
Chloe Love Wastell
Robert John Bell
Nicholas David Ireland
Luke Rickard-Worth
Norton William Mcintyre
Benjamin Louis Centemeri
Melissa Jane Hughes
Tanya Denise Haddon
Robert Anthony Charles Lawrence
Joshua Robert Stewart
Taison Grainger
Luke Thomas Campbell
Jene Lee Gallahar
Matthew James Kitto
Matthew Beau Malcolm Lambert
Joshua Adam Budd
Christopher St John Sheppard
Jamie Lee Roberts
Jessica May Dunlop
Tayla Sheffield
Stephen Alan Roger Goodridge
Amylee Michelle Towle-Mccully
Emma Corrie Treasure
Charmaine Jean Luka
Jamie Renee Parker
Christine Estelle Gillies
Jared Anthony Livermore
Selwyn Allen Russon
Nicholas Joshua Rozic
Kylie Anne Cecilia Lewis
Louise Ann Rhodes
Susan Lynette Hedegaard
Trevor Atherton
Kyle Campbell Clarke
Stewart Thomas Dabas
Matthew Sidney Hendry
Miles Zachary Magree
Rebecca Gay Humphrys
James Philip Maclean
Nicholas John Steffens
Zahangir Alam
Dylan Steel Pickersgill
Jordan Rhys Bell
Naomi Jane Dewhirst
Kiel Morgan Guy
Alexander Zanemann
Morrison Schrader
Dennis Kahuria Ndirangu
Emilia Mcnamara
Charna Jayne Drury
Jacob James Humphreys
Michael James Latham-Purdon
Shaun Douglas Piening
Brooke Leigh Woodhead
Renae Maree Brunsmann
Lee Andrew Pemble
Richard John Todd
Jake Daniel Russell
Michael Scott Osborn
Gwen Gillian Schoeman
Carter T Brown
Taylor Anne Chambers
Benjamin Barry New
Anthony John Kovacevic
Lauie Michael Tagaloa
Rachel Michelle Fraser
Anesa Izmirlic
Ashley Erin Whidborne
Klay Gross Davies
Emily Sharon Baxter
Germasion Mokonen Siyum
Lydia Boca
Junior Pedebone
Francis Garrido
Natasha Crystal Cheree Contarino
Lawrence Eid
Lorna Lee Blair
Benjamin Scottney-Turbill
Luciano Angelucci
Margaret Ronella Hopkins
Michael Anthony Capner
Jarred Peter Field
Natisha Cara Obah
John David Andrew
Yaimee Merinda Pearl Currie
Shelley Ann Walton
Raina Grace Moncrieff
Glenn Bradley Carlyle
Rami El Haddad
Lydia Dianne Repu
Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson
Keith Robert Joinbee
Dan Joesph Raffin
Brooke Maree Anderson
Indiana William Burden Anderson
Ngoc Huy Le
David William Wilkie
James Carlin Petherick
Joel Chapman
Dion Michael Mahia
Pauliasi Nagusa
Graham John Houston
Samuel Cameron Huxley
Glenn Raymond Baldry
Samuel William Fairhall
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 14