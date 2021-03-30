FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Allan John Holloway

Asongo M'Kosa

Salafai Tauapai Au

Philip Gerard Ansell

Nahum Alberts

Richard Edward Thomas Macartney

Ryan Edward Dwyer

Jayden Darren Magann

Thomas Odin Engleman

Renee Jody Innis

Locky Pilot

Matthew Kenneth Jones

Stephen Jeffrey Curtis

Emmanuel Omot Nyiguo

Aken Majok Muorter

Dylan Andrew Pratt

Jackson Tyler Lawrence

Daniel Gebretensay

Janelle May Johnson

Darryl Richard Fox

Cody Con Crofts

Brendan Mark Wells

Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon

Alexander Neville Hine

Breeanna Connie Horton

Jasmine Nelsolita Magee

Christina Hatzipetrou

Julien Christen Brandimarte

Ashleigh Michelle Louise Levitt

Jonathan Peter Wong-Tung

Penelope Jane Coleman

Tyne Mathew Stower

Trevis John Clarke

Tamyka Jane Enks

Mark Moddejongen

Robert Leonard Rose

Michael Hughes

Vincent Charles Dair

Hamish Daryl Brady

Leroy Jacob Vasta

Mark James Sheppard

Ashleigh Keith Cubitt

Mohammad Safayat Khadem

Jordan Joseph Cubby

Thi Kim Chi Ha

Joe Palermo

David John Hargraves

Max William Davies

Sarah Louisa Pickering

Adam Michael Bosher

Robert Bruce Mcaulay

Jacoba Angel Fergestad

Troy Anthony Lette

David Cameron Mcnicol

Aden Braes

Chantelle Tammare Budby

David Craig Mclean

Clinton Leslie Parker

Hope Joy Barron

Joseph Kevin Alec Bebbington

John Gatmai Ruot Gatwec

Olivia Joyce Nalder

Ruby Jean Walker-Hines

Michael John Hulcombe

Tully William Salter

Andrew Paul Ross Brase

Anthony Colin Leslie Goddard

Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell

Dale James Waterson

Robert Garry Smith

Harold Junior Brown

Robert Gregory Mills

Benjamin John Demmel

Carl Francis Healy

Lachlan Dennis Anthony Beecraft

Skye Melinda Hutton

Christine Margaret Hannington

Edward Salesi William Eke Lyons

Luke Anthony Davy

Londelle Louise Bonner

Eleisha-Grace St John Hunt

Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey

Jamie Jason Hasic

Clare Louise Camilleri

Tanumafili Maumea Fata

Kirsten Isobel Ann Hart

Aaron James Dean Martin

Mason James Cluff

Tarquin Vincent Grott

Darren Andrew Suiter

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30