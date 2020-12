FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, December 21

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

John Derek Logan

Robert James Epstein

Luke Stuart Norman

Stuart Mitchell Croft

Matthew Xavier Baker

Scott Andrew Day

Nathan John Freeman

Amanda Irene Eyre

Seth Trey Ryan Mohr

Matthew Brett Barnes

Jessica Lee Collins

Clement Henri Hamard

Desiree Staker

Mark Anthony Nicholls

Jacob Andrew Hudson

Ellen Lela Dallow

Danielle Monique Taylor

Brett Nicholas Palmer

David John Riley

Lauren Elizabeth Cockerell

Tania Alexis Mclachlan

Craig Steven Ungerer

Warren Clayton Roberts

Joshua Tomas Taylor

Melissa Joan Reynolds

David James Strugnell

Robyn Amanda Letford

Gershome Kebel Rodgers

Gavin James Young

John Kovacevic

Lee Simon Schievink

Percy Shane Ashley William Orcher

