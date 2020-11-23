Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, November 23

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Luke Thomas Cox

Eric Barry Ryan

Clifton John Kaumoana

Ricky James Familic

Jason William Lowe

Dean Michael Metcalfe

Hung Viet Do

Kegan William Anderson

Jacob Raymond Anton Purcell

Daniel Williams

Jade Grant Zaitseva-Cook

Christopher Brett Fraser

Essrom Frederick Britcher

Jason Robert Saebar

Luke John Broanda

Vanessa Ann Richards

Barry James Palmer

Kurt Anthony Fisher

Richard Phillip Gritt

Gaberial Josephine Dawn Clarke

Samantha Jane Von Nida

Philip Andrew Ballantyne

Nicholas Benjamin Joseph Crossett

Robert Roy Jervis

Bryony Elizabeth Carmichael

Nathan William Greenup

Georgina Learmonth Wood

Leo James Hobson

Craig Gregory Tanson

Sandra Cristina Gonclaves Carvalho Bladon

Adam Paul Allister

Robert James

Amanda June Watt

Scott Michael Parry

Alec Richard Peter Kennedy

Jake Daniel Russell

Patrick James William Sh Ward

Christopher Michael Orreal

Sarahlee Ngaire Bennet

Nathan James Watt

Christopher Adam Carter

Mitchell Douglas Costanzo

Noel Henry Stewart

Kerry-Anne Hill

Gregory Dimitri Haramis

Harrison Michael Lilwall

Emma Louise Beverley Barrett

Mitchell Thomas Rogers

Colin Raymond Standley

Sara Louise Hoeben

Anthony Norman Micale

Timothy John Fisher

Jerome Rodney Dalton

Luke Dean Pokorski

Richard James Scott

Natalie Jayne Powell

Jake Jordan Olver

Akon Victoria Deng

Hayden Grant Ihle

Georgie Maree Mcclelland

Benjamin Hugh Beddoes

Joseph Charles Dean Chambers

Kristoffer James Johannes Lisman

Benjamin Lee William Turner

Joseph Lee Mann

Stanley John Manfield

Johnathon Christopher Pavletich

Haralambos Panagopoulos

William Robert John Neil Ryder

Alex Ray Bunning

Kieren Matthew Craig Baker

Brendan Michael Turner

Claire Justina Smithers

Luke Adrian Day

Matthew Joseph Mifsud

Darren James Carter

Robert Scott Tofler

Corben Mark Jeffrey Bott

Laurie Rene Peterson

Justin John Mclellan-Gray

Daniel Peter Clayton

Mary Johnson Achan

David Wayne Cavanagh

Aaron Troy Ross

Nicholas Patrick Donlen

Michael Joseph Creedon

Joel Marcus Raiti

Kameron Thomas Degac

Sarah Enright

Hayley Ellen Staveley

Nicholas Jay Rye

Uhlan Bird

Matthew Eric Hanley

Mathon Bakk Barr

Brett Wayne Manttan

Jodie Maree Garcia

Younisan Frances Shol

Indy David Freeman

Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz

Tamara Yvonne Davidson

Brandon Eames

Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack

Jakob Benjamin Leon Gillan-Carroll

Lorna Roseanne Johnson

James Robert Gordon Tahana

Chadd Michael Peter Watts

Jacob Luke Odonoghue

Rylie Joseph Maly

Peter Noel Eves

Tanika Warner

Nigel Erin Stafford

Fredrick Fadi Elrezz

Eleisha-Grace St John Hunt

Robyn Louise King

Lee Phillip William Daye

