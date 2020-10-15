Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Tracey Frances Perandis

Troy Allan Griffin

Mitchell John Trimble

Lachlan Gary Luck

Conor Joseph Shanahan

Bartholomew James Heron

Chloe Eveleen Reid

Danny Lee Gregory

Joel Hounslow

Russell Damien Wiltshire

Christian Lee Troyon

Jasmine Jamille Hooper

Amy Maree Pearse

Cameron Kenwell Cooze

Sonya Leigh Pappas

Jake Daniel Russell

Daniel Jonathan Kyle

Thomas Alexander Browning

David Leslie Puddicombe

Stephen Anthony Pes

Tracie Louise Donaldson

Leisa Ann Collins

Michael Shane Johnston

Tyrone Kawaiti Sampson

Christopher Paul John Burgin

Brett Mathew Connor

Christopher Alan Gill

Bradley Frank Belfield

Bonnie Jade Kendall

Connor John Banks

Olive Margaret Mickelo

Gershome Kebel Rodgers

Kelly Leigh Lark

Daniel John Van Dorssen

Chris David Oreilly

Adam Troy Keppell

Steven Ross Evans

Avibrat Gautam

Anita Sarita Chopra

Jaimie Lynette Janice Jackson

Kartik Chhibber

Cassandra Lee Pilkington Standley

Luke Nicholas Bates

Stephen Daniel Hearley

Hanny Hamed

Oliver James Mcdonald Smith

Jordan Iris Murray

Elsie Margaret Broome

Christopher David Darcy

Sharnay Francesca Lopez

Jeffrey Scott Rowlands

Phillip Francis Scott

Shane Robert Davis

Francine Henry

Pera Henare Wihongi-Lim

Natalie Sheree Rogan

Luciana Elizabeth Dawson

Bernard John Matthews

Moustapha Ajaje

Derek John Heron

Megann Jane Williams

Marko Houll Zeller Ilarde

Scott Anthony Mannion

Paul Anthony Caltabiano

Kizito Bizimana

Kadija Mohamed

Lucas Dolan Bruen

Matthew Edmund Kucharski

Harold Charles Fallon

Ranjeev James Kumaran

Lisa Bernadette Dennis

Caleb Stephen Caldwell

Arthur Angus Bundi

Kate Michelle Thomas

Tommy James Orchard

Michael John Adam

Ethan Andrew Phillips

Paul Matthew Mcdowell

Nicole Elsie Bancroft

Chloe Jane Marshall

Wade John-Henry Kemp

William Arthur Pridmore

Denise Ann Brown

Luke Thomas Campbell

Alycia Maree Ward

Shannon Mark Buckley

Catherine Anne Logan

Ammon Patrick Dubois

Shelley Emma Kathleen Lawrie

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

Brooke Kira Large

Andrew John Neve

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, October 15