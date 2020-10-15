Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Tracey Frances Perandis
Troy Allan Griffin
Mitchell John Trimble
Lachlan Gary Luck
Conor Joseph Shanahan
Bartholomew James Heron
Chloe Eveleen Reid
Danny Lee Gregory
Joel Hounslow
Russell Damien Wiltshire
Christian Lee Troyon
Jasmine Jamille Hooper
Amy Maree Pearse
Cameron Kenwell Cooze
Sonya Leigh Pappas
Jake Daniel Russell
Daniel Jonathan Kyle
Thomas Alexander Browning
David Leslie Puddicombe
Stephen Anthony Pes
Tracie Louise Donaldson
Leisa Ann Collins
Michael Shane Johnston
Tyrone Kawaiti Sampson
Christopher Paul John Burgin
Brett Mathew Connor
Christopher Alan Gill
Bradley Frank Belfield
Bonnie Jade Kendall
Connor John Banks
Olive Margaret Mickelo
Gershome Kebel Rodgers
Kelly Leigh Lark
Daniel John Van Dorssen
Chris David Oreilly
Adam Troy Keppell
Steven Ross Evans
Avibrat Gautam
Anita Sarita Chopra
Jaimie Lynette Janice Jackson
Kartik Chhibber
Cassandra Lee Pilkington Standley
Luke Nicholas Bates
Stephen Daniel Hearley
Hanny Hamed
Oliver James Mcdonald Smith
Jordan Iris Murray
Elsie Margaret Broome
Christopher David Darcy
Sharnay Francesca Lopez
Jeffrey Scott Rowlands
Phillip Francis Scott
Shane Robert Davis
Francine Henry
Pera Henare Wihongi-Lim
Natalie Sheree Rogan
Luciana Elizabeth Dawson
Bernard John Matthews
Moustapha Ajaje
Derek John Heron
Megann Jane Williams
Marko Houll Zeller Ilarde
Scott Anthony Mannion
Paul Anthony Caltabiano
Kizito Bizimana
Kadija Mohamed
Lucas Dolan Bruen
Matthew Edmund Kucharski
Harold Charles Fallon
Ranjeev James Kumaran
Lisa Bernadette Dennis
Caleb Stephen Caldwell
Arthur Angus Bundi
Kate Michelle Thomas
Tommy James Orchard
Michael John Adam
Ethan Andrew Phillips
Paul Matthew Mcdowell
Nicole Elsie Bancroft
Chloe Jane Marshall
Wade John-Henry Kemp
William Arthur Pridmore
Denise Ann Brown
Luke Thomas Campbell
Alycia Maree Ward
Shannon Mark Buckley
Catherine Anne Logan
Ammon Patrick Dubois
Shelley Emma Kathleen Lawrie
Arlene Anne Edmondstone
Brooke Kira Large
Andrew John Neve
