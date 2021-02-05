Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Christopher Peter Roberts

Benjamin Moss Fraser

Anthony John Meyer

Lauren Patricia Wallman

Anthony Edward Robson

Janaya Paige Ebony Port

Karyn Louise Crittenden

Lester Roderick Malone

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Glenn Hilton Brown

John Leird Lucas

Triston Brandon Lee Major

Jared Reece Borghero

Daphne Mary Cameron

Archie Oakley

Baxter Ian Smith

Mandy Elizabeth Driessens

Lachlan John Geiger

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5

blackwater magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water carting ‘lifeline’ given major extension

        Premium Content Water carting ‘lifeline’ given major extension

        News The boost to SDRC’s $800K per month carting agreement will give drought-affected residents an extra helping hand.

        ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Health Qld hotel cluster officially over, as state braces for Victoria fallout

        Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        Premium Content Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        News Campbell Newman says boot camps should be revisited

        Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Premium Content Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Crime How Queenslanders are using Facebook groups to tackle youth crime