Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bendigo Bank employees celebrating four years of Bendigo in Stanthorpe.
Bendigo Bank employees celebrating four years of Bendigo in Stanthorpe.
News

‘Every year is significant’: Bank marks milestone

Saavanah Bourke
27th Feb 2020 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMPLOYEES from Bendigo Bank came together today to celebrate four years of community support.

Branch manager Anne-Louise Byrne said it’s a good opportunity for staff to get together and show their appreciation to the community.

“The community is everything that we do,” Ms Byrne said.

“It’s really rewarding knowing that you are making a difference to people.”

It’s not just another birthday according to chairman Don Gaske, who said every year is significant.

“We look to improve the business every year so we can put back into the community and make sure there is going to be a bank in our community.

“I’m not saying that all the others are going to close but we have seen what has happened here over the years with some of our major banks,” Mr Gaske said.

He said in the last 12 months Bendigo has put more than $34,000 into 22 community groups across the Granite Belt.

Despite the digital world constantly evolving, Mr Gaske said his philosophy will never change.

“Everything is going digital.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s a large part of the Bendigo future but we still want to provide that face-to-face experience.

“Where people can walk in here from the street and put their feet under the managers desk and have a face-to-face conversation,” Mr Gaske said.

“As technology is changing we are growing with it as well.”

bendigo bank birthday celebrations community groups stanthorpe bank
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News GET the stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        Lifetime of love for each other

        premium_icon Lifetime of love for each other

        News Married for 55 years, Keith and Cindy Chard share the secret to love

        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students

        How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        premium_icon How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        Crime A device no bigger than a smoke alarm will catch meth users.