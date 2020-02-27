‘Every year is significant’: Bank marks milestone

EMPLOYEES from Bendigo Bank came together today to celebrate four years of community support.

Branch manager Anne-Louise Byrne said it’s a good opportunity for staff to get together and show their appreciation to the community.

“The community is everything that we do,” Ms Byrne said.

“It’s really rewarding knowing that you are making a difference to people.”

It’s not just another birthday according to chairman Don Gaske, who said every year is significant.

“We look to improve the business every year so we can put back into the community and make sure there is going to be a bank in our community.

“I’m not saying that all the others are going to close but we have seen what has happened here over the years with some of our major banks,” Mr Gaske said.

He said in the last 12 months Bendigo has put more than $34,000 into 22 community groups across the Granite Belt.

Despite the digital world constantly evolving, Mr Gaske said his philosophy will never change.

“Everything is going digital.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s a large part of the Bendigo future but we still want to provide that face-to-face experience.

“Where people can walk in here from the street and put their feet under the managers desk and have a face-to-face conversation,” Mr Gaske said.

“As technology is changing we are growing with it as well.”