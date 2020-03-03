Menu
Family Fun

Every Qld venue where you can still get Wiggles tickets

by Kara Sonter
3rd Mar 2020 12:26 PM
TICKETS to The Wiggles are selling like hot potatoes but there is still time to grab a ticket.

In a world where Baby Shark plays on repeat in homes and cars the Wiggles are renowned as being the tired parent's kids' band of choice.

The awesome foursome, featuring little girls' style icon Emma Wiggle, are set to tour southeast Queensland in April, including a stop in the Redlands before moving through Brisbane.

The band will bring its Fun and Games tour to Southport on the Gold Coast, before moving through the Sunshine Coast (sold out), Redcliffe (sold out), the Redlands before heading west to Toowoomba and then Ipswich.

The singers will then bring Wags the Dog, Captain Feathersword and Dorothy the Dinosaur into the heart of Brisbane and Logan.

 

Purple, Yellow and Red Wiggles stars appearing at Costa Hall on Sunday morning. Picture: Alan Barber
Purple, Yellow and Red Wiggles stars appearing at Costa Hall on Sunday morning. Picture: Alan Barber

 

The Wiggles are among the biggest names to visit the Redland Performing Arts Centre this year and have already sold out two of the three shows they will play there. Others include a sold out show by Queensland Ballet in June and comedian Jimeoin in July.

 

Where you can still catch The Wiggles' Fun and Games tour

 

April 5

Southport

Southport RSL - 12.30pm, 2.30pm

 

April 6

Southport

Southport RSL - 10am, 12.30pm

 

April 9

Cleveland

Redland Performing Arts Centre - 12.30pm

 

April 17

Toowoomba

Empire Theatre - 10am, 12.30pm

 

April 15

Ipswich

Ipswich Civic Centre - 12.30pm, 2.30pm

 

April 16

Brisbane

QPAC Concert Hall - 10am, 1pm

 

April 17

Brisbane

QPAC Concert Hall - 10am, 1pm

 

April 18

Eatons Hill

Eatons Hill Hotel - 12.30pm

 

April 19

Logan

Logan Entertainment Centre - 12.30pm, 2.30pm

 

Tickets are available at thewiggles.com

