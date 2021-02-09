EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

Channel Nine's Today Show weather presenter Tim Davies getting sticky in the Apple & Grape Festival grape crush. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

The Apple and Grape Festival and several huge new Granite Belt events are set to receive a slice of $150,000 in government funding as part of a new events initiative.

Jointly funded by Southern Downs Regional Council by the State and Federal Governments, the first round of the Local Events Funding Program will see $151,907 into funnelled into 10 regional events.

Councillor Marco Gliori said he was impressed by all potential recipients.

“The council received a large number of applications, which is encouraging as it speaks of the high level of business confidence in the region,” Cr Gliori said.

“This much-needed funding will boost the high quality, innovative products, events, and experiences as well as strengthen the Southern Downs and Granite Belt events calendar.”

The state and federal funding contribution to the LEFP is a component of the 2019 Queensland Bushfires Community Recovery Package.

The following Southern Downs organisations were successful in their funding application:

Granite Belt Wine Tourism – $16,991.70 for their ‘Opera Queensland – Are You Lonesome Tonight?’ performance at Weeroona Park.

Granite Belt Weddings and Events – $12,000 for a business strategy into a proposed ‘Berries, Brews, and the Aussie BBQ’ event, a one-day annual festival celebrating the region’s produce.

Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail – $30,000 for their next arts and culture event.

Granite Belt Wines – $12,325 for their ‘Uke and Folk at the Winery’ event, which will include an open mic and entertainment alongside food and wine.

Granite Belt Weddings and Events – $8080 for a ‘Granite Belt Wedding Trail’ designed to improve the region’s reputation as a wedding destination.

Granite Belt Wine and Tourism – $17,230 for their ‘Grapes of Mirth’ event, a new festival featuring five comedy sets and live music hosted by Ballandean Estate Wines.

Stanthorpe Festival Association – $10,849.60 for the National Busking Championships and ‘Tastes of the Granite Belt’ lunch to be held at the Apple and Grape Festival.

Warwick Chamber of Commerce – $13,110 for their ‘Opera Queensland – Are You Lonesome Tonight?’ performance at the Warwick Showgrounds, a combination of opera with country music and cabaret.

Jumpers and Jazz in July – $14,850 for a strategic five-year plan into the longevity and sustainability of the annual event.

Warwick Caledonian Society – $16,471 for the commemoration of the organisation’s 150th anniversary.

The next round of LEFP funding will be open from March 1 to April 25, with a total funding pool of $230,000.

Submitted projects must be for events or activities taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

