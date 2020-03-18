Event to boost region’s tourism industry cancelled

NO GO: Divine Fruits owner Mira Milich is devastated after cancelling her event at Nicoletti Orchards in April.

NO GO: Divine Fruits owner Mira Milich is devastated after cancelling her event at Nicoletti Orchards in April.

JUST as our region’s tourism industry was starting to get back on track, the Granite Belt has been knocked down again.

This time however it’s not just our region, but the entire country.

As the impact of COVID-19 hits society, our economy is struggling.

With the cancellation of almost every event, Divine Fruits owner Mira Milich added her upcoming event to that list, cancelling her Growers and Grocers Orchard Experience, planned to take place at Nicoletti Orchards on April 4.

Mrs Milich runs a marketing and events agency, helping businesses tell their story in the fresh produce industry.

Working with many growers around the Granite Belt, she was left disappointed after pulling the plug, saying it would have been a huge boost for businesses around our region.

“It’s a real shame because small businesses all over the region were going to get a plug to grocers from all over Queensland.

“At this point health and safety is our number one priority, and we just can’t take that risk.”

Mrs Milich said the purpose of the event was to encourage the attending grocers to purchase Granite Belt produce.

“This would have been a fantastic opportunity for the grocers to be educated around growing and share some good positive vibes to their customers,” she said.

Nicoletti Orchards owner Toni Nicoletti said she was just as disappointed as Mrs Milich, hoping the event could showcase our region’s produce recovery.

“It would have been great for the grocers to come and see what our produce is like after drought.

Local grower Toni Nicoletti is disappointed the event won’t be going ahead.

“But we understand that everyone’s safety is the priority,” she said.

It wasn’t just Nicoletti Orchards that were on the grocer visiting list, Heritage Estate Wines was going to provide wine and Granite Belt Brewery also had a visit planned.

“I’ve been planning this since April last year. It was a great opportunity to plug all the contractors and small business that the Granite Belt has to offer.”