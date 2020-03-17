Event bucks trend and intends to go ahead as planned

Jerry Coleby-Williams is scheduled to be the guest speaker.

WITH events across the Granite Belt being canned left, right and centre, one lot of organisers plan to persist.

The inaugural Stanthorpe Eco Expo this Saturday is bucking the trend and organisers say they’ll implement precautions, but won’t cancel as a response to coronavirus fears.

“That’s unless the government brings in further restrictions,” co-organiser Sarah Hamlyn-Harris said.

“If they say we can’t do it, then we won’t. Otherwise, we’ve decided to go ahead.”

They met on Friday and made the decision then to proceed.

“We plan to take more precautionary measures,” Ms Hamlyn-Harris said.

“There will be a hand washing station. It’s an outdoor event so we’ll try and not crowd things.

“If anybody looks like they’re sick we won’t let them in.”

ABC television identity and horticulturalist, Jerry-Coleby-Williams, is set to be the guest speaker.

Ms Hamlyn-Harris said they’ve liaised with him on the decision to proceed.

“He very much still wants to go ahead with it and attend,” she said.

“We’ve said to all those who are coming or helping us to put it on that they should make their own individual choice.”

Barring anymore last minute changes, the expo will be held at the Stanthorpe Railway Station from 9am to 4pm this Saturday, March 21.