Therese and Robert Fenwick from Heritage Estate Wines.
News

Event aims to breathe life into community and support cause

Matthew Purcell
9th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
VIBRANT life is beginning to return to the Granite Belt, with events being rescheduled.

One to keep an eye out for will be an odd pairing – belly dancing and high tea.

Hosted by Heritage Estate Wines, the event will be held in aid of the Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group.

Winery owner Therese Fenwick said things were starting to return to some form of normality.

They’ve been running music events in recent weeks, but these were limited to a lucky few patrons.

“It’ll be a bit different,” Ms Fenwick said.

“It’s mostly for women in the area I think but not necessarily directed anywhere.

“It was a cancelled event from COVID times so we need to reorganise it all again.”

The event will take place during the day on Sunday, June 28.

It will replace their weekly musical offering.

“Just for this particular time it will,” Ms Fenwick said.

It’s not the only event Ms Fenwick has in the works.

“We’re holding a five senses dinner in August (15th). It’s a degustation and about how our senses influence our tastebuds.

“We want to kind of bring back a bit of life, or make it look like there’s plenty of life back in the community,” Ms Fenwick said.

To find out more about either event contact Heritage Estate Wines on 4685 2197.

The winery is located at 747 Granite Belt Drive, Cottonvale.

