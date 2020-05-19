Menu
The wait continues for answers on how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws.
Politics

Euthanasia questions unanswered despite promise

Domanii Cameron
19th May 2020 6:32 PM
IT'S still not known how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws, despite the Premier having claimed she'd provide an answer before this week.

Annastacia Palaszczuk last month committed to letting Queenslanders know the Government's intentions before the parliament sitting week in May, which began today (Tuesday).

Asked what the Government's position was today (Tuesday), the Premier said she'd have more to say about it this week.

It comes after a parliamentary committee tasked with considering euthanasia issues recommended the Government legalise the contentious issue earlier this year.

When the report was released in March, committee chair Aaron Harper wrote it was historic.

"Our parliament can now consider and debate whether to legislate for a voluntary assisted dying scheme in Queensland based upon the recommendations in this report," he wrote.

