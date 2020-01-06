Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Epic seaweed build-up transforms beaches

by ANDREW POTTS
6th Jan 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast beaches have again been covered in 'Cornflakes' seaweed for the third time in a month.

The build-up of the seaweed occurred over the weekend, this time at Miami where "mountains" of the material covered the sand.

The beachgoer having the time of his life.
The beachgoer having the time of his life.

Video obtained by the Bulletin shows one happy beachgoer diving into the seaweed and throwing it in the air.

It first hit in early December thanks to strong northerly and easterly winds which brought the thick seaweed to the Coast's beaches.

It returned again mid-last month.

Seaweed has again washed up on the beach on the Gold Coast
Seaweed has again washed up on the beach on the Gold Coast

But while the seaweed looks harmless, locals have been urged to be careful if they decide to play in it.

"It actually has sea life in it, so just make sure you stay out of it or take a freshwater shower after you get out," Gold Coast lifesaving services co-ordinator Nathan Fife said last month. "The seaweed attracts sea snakes, jellyfish and bluebottles.

gold coast beaches seaweed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Southern Downs mobile speed camera locations

        premium_icon REVEALED: Southern Downs mobile speed camera locations

        News There are over 50 locations in the Southern Downs that you could get done for speeding. Here are all of them.

        Wine sector the climate change canary in the coalmine

        premium_icon Wine sector the climate change canary in the coalmine

        News A Ballandean winemaker says climate change is the cause of a number of issues...

        Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        premium_icon Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        News Reflecting on a devastating year for the region, local business owners remain...

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Crime The man, believed to be in his 40s, asked her to get in his vehicle