EPIC FAIL: How doctor put city workers at risk

A ROGUE doctor employed by Queensland Health did not self-isolate when he arrived off a flight from India at Brisbane International Airport this week and instead performed the ultimate fail of fronting up to the busy city offices of AHPRA, the regulatory body that ensures doctors do the right thing.

The doctor, who will work for Central Queensland HSS, was booked on a connecting flight to regional Queensland but was allowed to leave the airport to book into a hotel in Brisbane.

He left the hotel to visit the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) offices, breaking mandatory protocol set down by the Morrison Government that all international travellers must isolate for 14 days on arrival in the country.

In response to the epic fail the Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles told The Courier-Mail that thankfully most people do the right thing and his staff know the drill.

"Our health workers know what PPE to wear and what procedures to follow, including if they themselves have to self-isolate. It is important to follow the travel and quarantine guidelines," he said.

Australian Border Force COVID-19 regulations say: "If you have a layover, you must remain in the airport or self-isolate in your accommodation for the transit period."

An AHPRA spokesman confirmed the doctor did turn up at their Brisbane offices on Tuesday wearing a mask and had no symptoms.

"The practitioner did not approach the AHPRA counter and stood near the entrance to the floor. As he had not reported symptoms of COVID-19 and had not been in close contact with any staff members, no members of our staff were required to leave work for self-isolation or testing," he said.

It has been reported to The Courier-Mail that at least one worker was required to isolate for 48 hours.

"We notified Queensland Health of the incident in line with our commitment to support mandatory isolation requirements and other efforts to "flatten the curve". We want to make it clear that AHPRA will not provide face-to-face service for any person who is required to be self-isolating," the spokesman said.

Health officials say the doctor claims he did not venture anywhere else in Brisbane and is now in isolation. They say the doctor did not intentionally breach regulations but was confused.

