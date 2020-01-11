Epic 15 cent grocery bag storage tip

Do you have a stash of 15 cent plastic bags under your sink or in a drawer from all the times you have forgotten to bring your own shopper to the supermarket?

If your cupboard is starting to overflow, a cleaning whiz on Instagram has come up with an impressive solution to storing them neatly.

Influencer Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews, who has 31,500 followers, said you should "keep them organised by folding them neatly into a triangle".

The decluttering fan showed followers how she then stores the bags neatly in a basket to free up space in her home.

A cleaning influencer has shared her trick to keeping grocery bags neat and tidy. Picture: Instagram/Mrs D Cleaning

Mrs D said: "It just looks so much neater tucked away in a basket just like this."

In order to turn a scrunched up 15c bag into a triangle, you need to first flatten it out on a table and push all of the air out.

She instructed how you fold the left and the right side into the middle in thirds, before folding the bottom up into threes.

You’ll need to flatten it first and fold it into three. Picture: Instagram/Mrs D Cleaning

Mrs D demonstrated: "You fold it over once, and then fold it over again.

"Then you are going to make a triangle by folding it in half, from corner to corner, and then you are going to fold it again, just like so.

"With the handles, you can secure it. All you are going to do is fold those handles over the top of the triangle, so you end up with a little triangle bag.

"That's neat as can be."

Then make it into a triangle by folding it in half before securing it with its handles. Picture: Instagram/Mrs D Cleaning

She then pops the little compact triangle in the white basket along with her others - and many social media users were seriously impressed.

One person raved: "Love this, I know what im going to be doing later."

Another added: "Fantastic, I'm going to do this tonight. I have a drawer full of bags. Thanks for the tip Mrs D."

Meanwhile, one commented: "That is genius! Good for the back of the car and handbag too!"

It's not the only technique people have shared for storing the bags, with a variety of handy tricks going viral since the ban on free bags was introduced last year.

ROLL THEM

An inventive idea for bag storage which sees them continuously dispensed from inside an old recycled container - similar to a tissue box.

By folding and overlapping your shopping bags into a large roll, and dropping that into a container such as a milk carton, you can easily dispense your plastic bags whenever you need.

Online people have described this handy trick as "genius", while others claimed it was a lot of trouble to go to when they had a perfectly good drawer to cram them into.

"I scrunch them all into one bag, I honestly don't have the patience or time to do anything else with them," one user wrote.

FLATTEN AND STACK THEM

Fold your bags into quartered widths and quartered lengths, flattening them out and slotting them into a long, slim basket.

"This is just how I keep them tidy … I just grab some out of the container when I go shopping," a woman suggested.

For just a few dollars, Kmart sells these small storage tubs to get your stack on.

This Kmart container easily holds a stack of neatly folded bags. Picture: Facebook

People love the idea of creating a shopping bag filing system and said they were keen to try it out.

"I didn't know folding shopping bags is a thing. Mine just get scrunched in one bag and stay in the car," one woman wrote on Facebook.

Additional reporting by The Sun