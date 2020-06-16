EOI process up and running for tank rebate

Southern Downs Regional Council’s Rural Water Tank Rebate Scheme is now open to the public.

EXPRESSIONS of interest are open for Southern Downs Regional Council’s Rural Water Tank Rebate Scheme.

Residents wanting to take advantage of the rebate have until close of business on Friday, July 10 to submit their interest.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said residents should ensure they follow the correct procedure.

“I want to remind people that they shouldn’t rush out and buy a tank right away,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Council understands people will be keen to take advantage of this rebate but they must remember that there is a process we have to run to allocate the available funds fairly and equitably.”

Council anticipates that the $1,050,000 of available funding will be oversubscribed.

All expressions of interest that meet the eligibility criteria will be included in a ballot to randomly select successful applicants.

Successful applicants will be notified in writing and only then should they order their tank.

“The last thing we want to see is people left out of pocket if they jump the gun and buy a tank without having their application approved,” Cr Pennisi said.

“I ask people to be patient and let the process run its course.”

Funding for the Rural Water Tank Rebate Policy comes from funding allocated to Southern Downs Regional Council as part of the Australian Government’s Bushfire Recovery Exceptional Assistance Immediate Support Package, delivered by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

The online and downloadable expression of interest form and terms and conditions of the Rural Water Tank Rebate Scheme can be found at www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/doing-business/plumbing-drainage/rural-water-tank-rebate.

To find out more phone 1300 697 372 or email tankrebate@sdrc.qld.gov.au.