End of an era: Thank you Stanthorpe

ALL good things must come to an end.

Today, the final print product of the Stanthorpe Border Post has been released after 148 long years.

There’s no hiding from the fact that the media landscape is evolving.

In 1872 a group of people put together the first Border Post and Stannum Miner from a hut on what would be the corner of Folkestone and Maryland St today.

This final edition on June 25, 2020 has largely been crafted on a laptop from the comfort of my Glen Aplin home.

Media will never stop changing.

While today is historic, it’s also a new dawn for the paper.

The Border Post will remain. Simply, it’ll be different.

The future is digital and that is where the Border Post will continue it’s legacy.

Matthew Purcell and Saavanah Bourke are departing the Border Post.

The Border Post is the voice of the Granite Belt and I implore you to keep giving it a voice.

Today will also be my last day with the Border Post. Both myself and Saavanah Bourke will depart our roles and Emily Clooney will come in to fill the void.

I got my journalism start with the Border Post several years ago as a volunteer before cutting my teeth elsewhere.

It was a privilege to come back as the senior journo three years ago.

Over that period I’ve met some remarkable, resilient and all-round wonderful individuals.

I’ve seen the best of this Granite Belt community and the worst of it.

I sincerely thank all those people who’ve welcomed me into their homes and given me the time of day.

I truly hope you extend the same consideration to Emily and anyone else who works for the Border Post in years to come.

So yes, today marks the end of an era, but, it’s also a new beginning.

To find the best, most up to date local news, continue to visit www.stanthorpeborderpost.com.au