‘Encouraging signs’ shown for endangered plant

LIFELINE: Boronia repanda resprouting at the Broadwater State Forest after more than eight months since the devastating bushfires ripped through the region.

RESEARCHERS have breathed a sigh of relief after encouraging signs of the endangered Boronia plant species immerged in recent weeks.

Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium secretary Liz Bourne said she was beginning to lose hope.

“The Boronia repanda has some of its best populations in the Broadwater State Forest,” Ms Bourne said.

“Majority of that population was burnt in the September bushfire.”

Now, more than eight months on the plant has shown promising signs of regeneration.

“It is very exciting that the plant is recovering. The initial impact of the fire was so severe we were very concerned that it wouldn’t be able to grow back.”

Broadwater State Forest post September bushfire.

Keeping a close eye on the plant, she said it is extremely resilient.

“Prior to the fires the Boronia was severely impacted by the drought,” she said.

“It was a question of whether they (Boronia) were capable of recovering despite those twin impacts.

“The rain in February was a big factor in stimulating regrowth.”

But the endangered species isn’t in the clear just yet, facing multiple factors on its road to recovery.

“Time will tell whether these plants are going to be able to fully recover,” she said.

“We recently discovered that a tiny moth called the diurnal moth is the pollinator for this Boronia.

Boronia repanda resprouting at the Broadwater State Forest.

“The problem with that is that we haven’t been able to locate any of these moths since the bushfires.

“If they were present in the forest when the bushfires hit there is a chance they could have been burnt out.”

Ms Bourne called for more research to be conducted so people have a better understanding of the plant’s regeneration patterns.

“You need that knowledge to successfully manage them,” she said.

“It is definitely an ongoing saga.”