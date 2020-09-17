Emu Swamp works to move to next stage this week

NEXT STEP: A critical milestone has been reached at Emu Swamp Dam, with water sales set to be finalised in the coming weeks. Picture Kym Smith

NEXT STEP: A critical milestone has been reached at Emu Swamp Dam, with water sales set to be finalised in the coming weeks. Picture Kym Smith

GRANITE Belt growers are one step closer to securing much-needed water, with the final phase of water sales for Emu Swamp Dam to start this week.

Fifty-one agribusinesses are expected to benefit from the construction of the dam and pipeline that will provide water security to farmers across the Granite Belt.

Granite Belt Irrigation Project CEO Lloyd Taylor said finalising the allocation of water sales would allow the next stage of work to begin.

“We will be working in consultation with irrigators over the next month to finalise water sales and progress the next stage of this important piece of infrastructure for the Granite Belt community,” Mr Taylor said.

“We are asking these agribusinesses to confirm their long-term contract with the scheme, which will allow us to validate the pipeline design and move forward with necessary approvals.

Emu Swamp Dam plans. The thin blue line indicates where the outline of the dam will be.

Work on the 12,000ML irrigation dam is expected to commence at the start of 2021 with work set to be completed by 2023.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said irrigators would finalise their water allocation agreements for the dam.

“It is expected to create 250 jobs during construction, and 700 new full-time agriculture and supporting jobs in the region, to boost the wellbeing of the community,” Dr Lynham said.

Once operational, Emu Swamp Dam will provide water security for irrigators by guaranteeing a monthly average of 90 per cent of their water allocation.

