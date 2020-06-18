Menu
Jessica Jannenga (left) with mum Debbie and sister Sarah.
Empowering female-led businesses through uncertain times

Matthew Purcell
18th Jun 2020 11:45 AM
A NATIONWIDE push to support women in business has started right from here in Stanthorpe.

Business owner and young entrepreneur Jessica Jannenga has created a social media platform for women across the country.

Ms Jannenga, 27, said it’s an avenue for female business owners to collaborate and help each other through unprecedented times.

“Being a business owner means you put your heart and soul into a concept to make it work,” she said.

“Regardless of the success prior to this virus, some of us – particularly the service industry, have been forced to close for some time.”

The ‘Purchasing from Women Supporting Women Australia’ page has only just launched but is creating significant interest already.

In little more than a week the page has attracted more than 1000 members.

“The Facebook platform is for Australian businesses, particularly those in Stanthorpe, to showcase their talents and businesses to help small businesses survive during the COVID-19 economic crisis.”

Ms Jannenga left school when she was 16.

She started her first business with her mother and sister at 18-years-old.

Since launching local gift and clothing store Gracious Giving at 18-years-old, she has established Jess’s Beauty Room, PRO Masterclasses and brand-new product retail/e-commerce brand – Jluxi Lashes.

She is dedicated to putting Stanthorpe businesses on the map.

“Purchasing from Women Supporting Women Australia offers a new way for Stanthorpe businesses to promote their products and services while gaining the support of the wider community,” she said.

“The group offers business support and networking to learn, engage and inspire small businesses to push through the difficult times we are currently facing.

“It’s been a difficult few months for business owners to continue paying their bills with no clientele.

“The group I created will hopefully encourage others to purchase from small businesses who

have also been facing difficulty; raise awareness that small business does exist and encourage and inspire business owners to keep pushing through this difficult time and rebuild”.

For more information on how to support or join the group visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2808126449422496

Stanthorpe Border Post

